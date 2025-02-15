Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​TIERNAN Lynch insists he won't be pressured into a panic buy despite watching his Derry City team's defensive frailties being badly exposed in a dramatic opening night defeat to champions Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The two-time NIFL Irish Premiership winning manager says his team must take the 3-1 defeat 'on the chin' after a rude awakening against Damian Duff's team who answered any questions about their ability to defend their title.

Lynch's first competitive match in charge of the Brandywell outfit was eventful to say the very least but it was a result and performance he claims they must 'take on the chin'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he attempted to catch his breath after three goals inside a chaotic opening 15 minutes, the lights suddenly went out at the Drumcondra venue as the teams walked into the dressing room.

Tiernan Lynch sees light in the dark at Tolka Park. Photograph Kevin Moore.

It took 55 minutes before the action was back underway thanks to a local ESB team who fixed the issue but the match didn't finish until 10.34pm!

The Derry boss admitted afterward he would have been happy had the game been abandoned.

"Yeah, if you gave me a 0-0 at half-time obviously I would've taken that but it was what it was," he lamented. "The ideal scenario is when you're 3-1 down the game is called off and you get to go again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our message was one goal probably gets you back in the game again and that's what we need to go out and try to do. Unfortunately it wasn't to be.

Debutante Carl Winchester tries to make something happen against Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

"Probably at the time I felt it went on a little bit too long. If you're in the Shelbourne changing room and winning 3-1 you're doing everything it takes to get the lights back on.

"The ultimate concern was the safety of the players. I don't actually know what the protocol is but I think 55 minutes is obviously a long time.

"You have that in your head, 'is it on? Is it off? Am I going back out? Am I not going back out?'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Listen, I'm not going to sit and make any excuses. We probably did enough damage in the first half that put us in the situation we were in.

Goalscorer Michael Duffy finds a way past Mark Coyle and Evan Caffrey.

"That's the big thing we have to look at and concentrate more on rather than what happened at half-time."

It was a real baptism of fire for Lynch and the FIVE debutantes - Liam Boyce, Carl Winchester, Shane Ferguson, Dom Thomas and Gavin Whyte - who experienced League of Ireland football for the first time.

The City team are light defensively despite announcing the signing of former Lincoln City centre half Hayden Cann 30 minutes before kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s just three central defenders to choose from and Lynch knows he must scurry around for a senior defender who can add some composure and solidity.

Sam Todd may have redeemed himself with four brave blocks to deny goalbound efforts but the Carndonagh man either directly or inadvertently played a part in all three Shelbourne goals.

As Derry chased the game in the second half, ex-West Ham striker Mipo Odubeko could've bagged a hat-trick had he been more composed but Lynch will be concerned with how sloppy his team handed Shelbourne possession and how disjointed they became at the back.

Central defence is an area Lynch is actively looking to strengthen before the close of the transfer window next week but he's not going to make any rash decisions based on Friday's defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ideal situation is we bring another centre back in. Getting the right centre back, player, person is key to us.

"One of the things we want to create is a really good culture at the club. There are lots of people being thrown at you and lots going on but we can't just jump into things and panic."

He certainly wasn't going to single out any one player for criticism after the game and claimed they win and lose as a team.

"I'm certainly not going to sit here and point the blame at one player. We'll win together. We'll lose together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything we do will be a collective so there was no blame or finger pointing. Anything we do in that changing room will be very much be about how we do it together."

Lynch didn't exactly blow a fuse at the interval but reckons it was the longest half-time teamtalk he's ever done as he tried to keep his players focussed and match-ready in the event the fixture would be given the green light to proceed.

"It was probably the longest half-time teamtalk I've ever done. I think I must've repeated myself 100 times in there. It wasn't ideal and I'd prefer if it didn't happen but it happened." The power outage wasn't the reason for Derry's false start and Lynch was 'hugely disappointed' with how they defended but he wasn't naive enough to think it would require a simple 'click of a switch' and saw enough to be confident his team will get it right soon.

"Hugely disappointed in the goals we conceded and the manner we conceded them and that's something we very much need to look at and put right. I also thought there were lots of positives out there and lots of good things we did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew this was always going to be a process. It was never going to be a click of the switch. You put all these players together and all of a sudden you're a top, top team.

"As I just said to the players after the game, Shelbourne have been building this now for a three or four years.

"That was our first competitive game together and I do think there was lots of positives in that and we played some good football at times.

"There was things we could have and should have done better in possession and out of possession. We were under no illusions that this was going to be a process and we know that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's way more positives in this team's performance than negatives.

"The negatives really hurt us and that was the goals we conceded. We'll take this on the chin, we'll dust ourselves down. We'll not shy away from anything and we'll go again."

With Bohemians up next at Brandywell on Friday it’s an opportunity to get it right.

After one competitive match as manager and the first game of the season, Lynch was bizarrely asked if he felt his team could still feature in a title race.

His response was an expectant one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One game in,” he answered with an incredulous look. “That's where we are - one game in.

"I don’t think after tonight you're going to win the league or lose the league or be bottom or top.

"I think you saw glimpses tonight of what this team is about.

"They have a phenomenal work ethic and will only get better that’s for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not difficult (to integrate players]. It's just something that will probably take a little bit of time. “I'd love to put my finger on it and tell you that in two weeks we will be the dog's balls but you just don't know.

"The big thing, what we're doing every day now I couldn't be more pleased with.

"We've had double sessions and they're working really hard.

"I felt at times you seen signs of how good this team can be and will be and that's pleasing.