The late Stephen 'Squirty' O'Connor.

​THE FAMILY and friends of the late Stephen 'Squirty' O'Connor - a passionate and lifelong Derry City supporter - has called on fans to honour his memory with a minute's applause in the 44th minute of tonight's league match against Cork City at Brandywell.

​The Elaghmore Park native died suddenly, aged 44, following a tragic accident in the seaside village of Downings in Co. Donegal last month, leaving the local community shocked and saddened.

His sudden passing has left a huge void in the hearts of his family and friends who have encouraged Derry City fans to join them in a touching tribute to the popular Derry man - a much loved son, brother, uncle and a dear friend to many - who made such a lasting impression on those he encountered.

The FAI paid tribute to Stephen at the recent Nations League play-off match at the Aviva Stadium between Ireland and Bulgaria when his photograph was displayed on the big screen.

And tonight the O'Connor family are encouraging Derry fans to get fully behind their touching gesture at Brandywell - the first home match since his passing.

Stephen's long-time friend JP McKee regularly travelled with him the length and breadth of Ireland following their beloved Derry City and across the world in support of the Republic of Ireland.

He says life feels 'emptier' without his 'loyal' friend but vows to keep 'Squirty's' memory alive.

"'Squirty' had a passion for sport, anything really played with a ball, even the oval type that we used to give him stick about," began JP.

"Football was more than just a game to him though. It was a way of life, a source of joy and a way to bring people together.

"In particular his passion for Derry City and for Ireland shone through. 'Squirty' travelled all over Ireland with the Park Bar Derry City Supporters Club and all over the world following Ireland with the Republic of Ireland Supporters Club, carrying with him a pride and loyalty through the good times and the bad.

"The same loyalty that he has shown to his family and many, many friends.

"Two weeks ago at the first Ireland home game since 'Squirty' passed, the FAI paid tribute to him by displaying his picture on the big screens inside the stadium.

"So tonight we ask our fellow Derry fans to join his family and friends in a minute's applause on the 44th minute - the age 'Squirty' was when he sadly passed away.

"His laughter, his kindness and his unwavering loyalty will be missed more than words can express.

“Our world feels a little emptier without him but we have many great memories and we will always keep his memory alive."

Stephen's brother Paul has also asked fans to join the applause just like his brother did 'many times for others'.

"My brother Stephen 'Squirty' O'Connor's first Derry City home match he will miss, after his sudden death on 9th March 2025.

He was a lifelong Derry fan, following them all over the country and Europe.

"Please join us, his family and friends and clap for him, as he did this many times for others. “Remember, a Derry fan never dies; they get better seats.

"So look down on us all and keep your family safe, wee man. Our friend, Our Legend."