Celtic have reportedly lost out to Aberdeen in the race to sign England U21 goalkeeper, Freddie Woodman.

The Daily Record is reporting the Dons are seeking a replacement for the injured Joe Lewis and it looks as if Woodman's arrival at Pittodrie is imminent.

If Woodman does join Aberdeen he will be the fifth player to do so this month.

Woodman is currently out on loan to Kilmarnock from English Premiership club, Newcastle United.