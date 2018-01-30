TRANSFER RUMOUR MILL: Chelsea would reject £200m Manchester City offer for Hazard | Juventus still confident of signing Liverpool’s Can | Beckham ‘astonished’ Arsenal sold Sanchez to Manchester United

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could be forced to let Olivier Giroud join London rivals Chelsea in order to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea have identified Tottenham’s Spanish striker Fernando Llorente as a target, if they cannot sign Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud. (The Sun)

Chelsea defender David Luiz is a potential makeweight in bringing Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud to Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes. (Daily Star)

Italian giants Juventus are confident of signing 24-year-old Liverpool midfielder Emre Can. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said added time was cut short by broadcasters BT Sport during his side’s FA Cup exit to West Bromwich Albion. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United legend David Beckham is ‘astonished’ that Arsenal sold Alexis Sanchez to his former club - and predicts the Chilean will be a big success at Old Trafford. (Daily Mirror)

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is nearing a move from Manchester United to LA Galaxy. The 36-year-old returns to training next week after a period out injured. (ESPN)

Andre Ayew could be on his way out of West Ham, with Swansea ready to bring the Ghana forward back to the Liberty Stadium in an £18m deal. (The Sun)

Tottenham have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Lucas Moura - and the player is in London to finalise the move, which is understood to be for a fee of £25m. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea will reject any Manchester City bid for Eden Hazard - even if Pep Guardiola offers to smash the world-record fee of £200m. (Daily Telegraph)

Leeds United have made an £8m offer for Preston striker Jordan Hugill. (The Sun)

Southampton have ruled out selling Manolo Gabbiadini to Italian club Bologna. (Daily Star)

Watford have signed 23-year-old former Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season. (Various)