Transfer talk: Three Celtic stars who are among Scottish Premiership’s most wanted

With the January transfer window open for business, we look at three high-profile Celtic players who are attracting interest from far and wide.

STUART ARMSTRONG

The midfielder hasn’t quite been at the peak of his powers ever since the lengthy wrangle over his new contract spilled into the start of this season. The fact that he only committed to a one-year extension did little to quell speculation that he was already keen on a move down south.

Brighton, Southampton, Swansea and West Brom were all linked with him in 2017. It will be interesting to see, in light of his dip in form, whether those clubs will see it as an opportunity to prise him away from Celtic, or if they have decided to pursue other targets.

MOUSSA DEMBELE

Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Marseille, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Everton, Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Barcelona and Manchester United. All of these clubs have been linked with Dembele in the press since he burst on to the scene with that hat-trick in the 5-1 Old Firm derby demolition at Parkhead and his double against Manchester City in the Champions League.

However, the leading contenders in this January window appear to be Brighton & Hove Albion. It is quite a step down from some of those mentioned above, but reflects the striker’s form since the initial six-month burst after joining from Fulham.

KIERAN TIERNEY

The rumour that Manchester United are interested in the young Scottish international refuses to go away. The latest claim is that Tierney is on a shortlist of left-back signing targets as the Old Trafford club consider a more economical move than spending more than £50million on either Tottenham’s Danny Rose or Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro of Juventus.

What Celtic have going in their favour is Tierney’s love of all things green, white and hooped. He has previously said he would be content to spend his entire career with the club, and at still 20 years old he may be in no rush to leave any time soon.