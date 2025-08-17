Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch. (Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

​A disappointed Tiernan Lynch has admitted transforming Derry City into a title winning team was never going to be "a flick of a switch" after Saturday's penalty shoot-out defeat to Drogheda United ensured the Candy Stripes will end the season without silverware.

The FAI Cup defeat compounded a miserable recent run of form that has brought one win in six games and seen the Brandywell club drop out of contention in the league, with fans make their feelings known at Saturday's tie and after last week's scoreless draw with Cork City.

It's been almost three decades since the Brandywell club last lifted the Premier Division title in 1997 but hopes had been high this season following a number of high profile signings.

The City manager described the shoot-out defeat was "hugely disappointing" but with City still third in the Premier Division table, one point off second placed Bohemians, he stressed no one would be shrinking away from the challenge in front of them.

"It's hugely disappointing that we didn't get the result and we were disappointed in the penalties in the end, but great credit to the players who stepped up and had the courage to take those penalties," he explained

"Although we lost the game, I was hugely proud of the players in the second half and extra time; I thought they ran themselves into the ground. I thought we created lots and lots of really good chances, but we just didn't convert them. Their goalkeeper made some fantastic saves, and I thought we had two penalty shouts that we didn't get and I still can't get my head around why our goal was disallowed, so they are really disappointing factors.

"We don't shy away from any of this. Under no circumstances did we think we were going to walk in here and just turn this around. This club hasn't won a league in 27 years, so we weren't just going to walk in and with a flick of a switch change that. Winning leagues and cups is a process. It's all about getting your building blocks in place.

"Fans don't want to hear that because they want to win instantly, and I totally get that and I understand that, but unfortunately that's not how football works."

Lynch said he couldn't understand why Mark Connolly's extra-time goal had been chalked off but refused to blame referee Rob Harvey on a night that also saw Ben Doherty red carded for dissent after the match official refused to award a late penalty fora foul on Michael Duffy.

"I'm not going to stand here and try and blame everything on the referee, but I definitely think the referee had a huge influence on the outcome of the game," added Lynch.

"I know how difficult the referee's jobs are, but there were things which happened there tonight that I would like to see back again and understand the reasons why. I don't know what the straight red was for. It's easy for me to stand here and criticise and point the finger, but we'll look at ourselves first and foremost. We'll look at what we could have done better.

"It's hugely disappointing and i feel for the fans who were brilliant for us in the second half and extra time and dragged us through that and got us through it, so it's disappointing."

Derry have little time to lick their wounds as they seek to ensure European qualification with a tough trip to Galway United as they return to league action on Friday night

"They are an honest bunch of boys and I've been saying that all season," added the Derry manager, "They work so hard and you see the effort. It's much more difficult for a manager or coaching staff if you have players who have downed tools and you've lost the changing room and all those things, but I think you could see that they ran themselves into the game.

"I get that on a daily basis from them. We just need to weather this storm and stick together. It's easy to point fingers and easy to run now, but that's just not our form."