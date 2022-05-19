Tributes pour in for lifelong Derry City fan

Edgar McCormick.

Mr. McCormick has been associated with the Candy Stripes for over 50 years and worked tirelessly for the club during those decades in various roles including Club Director, Development Committee member and Friends of Derry City member as well as helping run the club’s lotto, monthly draw and many other fundraising committees.

Edgar was a former member of the Du Pont Supporters’ Club and served on the Board of Directors at the club in the 1990s, following the Brandywell men home and away, and his good friend and former director, Liam Hegarty, paid this tribute to Mr McCormick.

“My dear friend Edgar McCormick passed away on Wednesday morning after a short illness. The shock and sense of loss will be more acutely felt by Bridie, his wife, and his daughter-in-law, grandchildren and wider family.

“His loss will also be acutely felt by the wider Derry City family, management, staff and supporters. It was heartening to see the Derry City family turnout at the wake. Manager Ruaidhrí Higgins, Directors and players were all in attendance and I think Edgar would have been a little embarrassed by the support.

“I’ve been privileged to know Bridie, Edgar and their family for more than 30 years. What began as a shared love of Derry City quickly turned into a friendship and respect.

“Edgar McCormick has been associated with the Candy Stripes for over 50 years and worked tirelessly for the club during those years, being a Development Committee member, a Director, a shareholder, a ‘Friends of Derry City’ member and season ticket holder.

“He helped organise and support all the club’s fundraising, including weekly lottery, monthly draw and many other initiatives including the Club’s Golf Classic.

“Edgar worked for Du Pont and in the 1980s was a member of the Du Pont Supporters’ Club. His managerial and administrative skills were very useful in guiding our efforts at fundraising.

“Edgar had common sense in abundance and used his years of experience to guide us and help ensure we maximised the returns from our various initiatives. When I joined the Board he was also a useful source of advice and expertise.

“We travelled the length and breadth of Ireland to support Derry City. These were social events as well as sporting occasions. There were a number of overnight stays for cup finals when the wives accompanied us. He loved his football and we would often go up to our rivals Harps to take in a game (don’t tell anybody!) provided it didn’t clash with a city game.

“His knowledge of Derry City from the 1950s was comprehensive. I was too young to see Fay Coyle, Johnny MacKenzie, Fred Stallard and Busty Blake play, all of whom Edgar included in his Derry City all time 11.

“Edgar and Bridie have had much personal suffering in their lives, losing three sons at a young age. These tragedies were a body blow to Edgar but in recent years he enjoyed taking his grandson Jamie to matches in the Mark Farren stand. His love of Derry City helped ease some of the pain of loss. He also had great support among his Derry City family, including our current manager, Ruaidhrí Higgins, and previous managers Declan Devine and Kenny Shiels.