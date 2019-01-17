Two in and one out at Institute

Institute have announced midfielder Tommy McBride and striker Paul Smith have joined the club, however midfielder Aaron Harkin will be leaving, after signing a pre-contract with Cliftonville.

Both McBride and Smith will be available for Saturday's trip to Warrenpoint Town, in fact McBride has been training with Paddy McLaughlin's side for a number of weeks now and will be a welcomed addition to the squad.

Striker Smith has played for Championship side Dergview this season and like McBride will bring much needed competition for places in the front line after Darren Henderson's recent departure and Michael McCrudden's on-going situation.

As for Harkin, who over the last few years has played a major role in 'Stute's success, will remain at the club for the remainder of the season and will join the Reds in the summer.