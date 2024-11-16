Conor Maxwell of Ards heads the ball into his own net from a Dean Doherty corner. Photograph: George Sweeney

Institute 2 Ards 4

ARDS scored twice inside the final five minutes to clinch victory at Brandywell but it was an evening to forget Institute's teenage goalkeeper Fintan Doherty.

The Letterkenny native was left red-faced when Eamon Scanell's audacious lob from just over the halfway line sailed over his head and into the net to give Ards a 14th minute lead.

A Zach Barr own goal got 'Stute back on terms on 20 minutes and Doherty could do nothing about Max Greer's stunning strike after poor defending inside the box from the home side.

A beautifully struck volley from just inside the Ards penalty area from Evan Tweed got 'Stute back on level terms before disaster struck for Kevin Deery's troops and the club's No.1 just as the home side were getting into their stride.

Maxwell's free-kick on 85 minutes slipped out of the hands of Doherty at his near post and substitute Ross Hunter was left with the simple task of slotting in unopposed from close range.

Greer then made sure of the win two minutes later when Doherty parried Newell's strike into his path and he volleyed into the net from six yards to complete his brace.

It was a disastrous final five minutes from 'Stute, who if truth be told, were second best on the day as their inconsistent league form continued.

They must lift themselves quickly for the visit of Larne to Brandywell on Tuesday night in the BetMcLean League Cup last 16.

Both teams had early chances but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock with an outrageous effort from 40 yards 14 minutes into the match.

'Stute keeper Fintan Doherty was in no man's land, drifting aimlessly to the edge of his box and Eamon Scannell accepted the invite with an audacious lobbed effort from just inside the 'Stute half and it bounced into the unguarded net.

Deery's troops were back on level terms six minutes later from an inswinging Stephen Doherty corner kick towards the near post which wasn't dealt with by Conor Maxwell and Zach Barr headed past his own keeper and into his own net.

It was a fortunate reprieve for 'Stute but Ards were back in front on 26 minutes after some poor defending from the home side who let men drift free inside the penalty area.

Max Greer skipped past his man all too easily after playing a neat one-two with Aidan Steele before rifling an unstoppable strike into the top corner of the net to restore Ards' lead in emphatic fashion.

Ards skipper MIchael Ruddy headed over the bar at the back post from Maxwell's free-kick shortly afterwards.

Stute keeper Doherty was fortunate not to concede a penalty shortly before the break when he came to claim a high ball 12 yards from his goal and clattered into Ards striker Barr and Shane Boyle but the referee was unmoved.

Barr's evening came to an abrupt end after sustaining an arm injury when he landed awkwardly after Boyle brought him crashing to the ground to stop a threatening Ards attack. The 'Stute centre half received a yellow card for the rash challenge while Barr was replaced by Brian Lee Newell.

From the resultant free-kick Connor Maxwell's 35 yard strike skimmed off the surface and forced Doherty to turn it behind at full stretch.

'Stute had it all to do in the second half and while it was two defensive errors which handed Ards the advantage, Deery will have demanded a lot more from his attacking players.

It was Ards who threatened to increase their lead with the best chance of the opening stages and again it was all too easy to get in behind the home defence.

Greer slipped the ball into the path of sub, Newell who timed his run well but his strike from an angle was palmed over the bar by Doherty.

Maxwell brought down 'Stute sub Harris on the edge of the box forcing referee Stewart Long to award a promising free-kick.

Mikhail Kennedy took responsibility and his strike was parried clear by Alex Moore but when it eventually fell to Tweet ust inside the box, the former Derry City man volleyed into the far corner.

With five minutes left to play 'Stute keeper Doherty was left red-faced when Maxwell's curling free-kick slipped out of his hands low at his near post and when it squirmed out of his grip substitute Hunter reacted quickest to tap the ball over the line.

Two minutes later Newell's close range strike was parried by Doherty into the path of Greer who volleyed past the helpless 'Stute keeper to seal the win for the visitors.

Institute: Doherty: Brown, Boyle, Diau, Doherty; Carlin (McKinney 68), Tweed, Duffy (Harris 58). McLaughlin (Burke 68), Kennedy; Lynch.

Ards: Moore; Greer, Maxwell, Ruddy. Scannell, Cafolla, Simpson, Steele (Hunter 75), Scannell, Quimm; Barr (Newell 44).

Referee - Stewart Long.

