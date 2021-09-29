Ulster University site NOT for sale but flagship partnership with Derry City on the table

Part of the old Foyle College site could be used as part of Derry City's new academy base if Ulster University agree to a proposed collaboration with the football club.

However, positive talks surrounding an exciting, flagship collaboration with the Brandywell club are continuing with Ulster University understood to be keen on building a working partnership with the club.

Representatives from the university and a project steering group tasked by Derry City to find suitable land, have been involved in discussions about the availability and potential of the old Foyle College senior school site and development of the Duncreggan Road pitches and sports pavilion located beside the student village.

Derry City Chairman, Mr Philip O’Doherty had declared the location as ‘the only show in town’ for the club’s High Performance Centre which would house the club’s academy teams and first team and was prepared to buy the site outright, if available.

An early sketch of Derry City's vision for its new Academy base and High Performance Centre.

An Ulster University spokesperson has since confirmed the land is ‘not for sale’ but explained they are currently ‘investigating the potential of the site’.

The university added that it plans on collaborating with ‘community stakeholders’ in a bid to ‘expand the footprint’ of the university and develop its campus infrastructure, leaving the door open on a partnership with Derry City FC who remain keen on the Duncreggan Road grounds.

“The land that the University owns on the Duncreggan Road is not for sale,” said an Ulster University spokesperson.

“It is our vision to expand the footprint of the University and we are committed to doing this in collaboration with stakeholders in order to best develop our campus infrastructure to support the needs of our students, staff and community stakeholders.

The University of Ulster has stated its Duncreggan Road site is not for sale.

“At the moment we are currently investigating the potential of the site, however, our plans are not finalised. When they are, we will be sure to share this with you.”