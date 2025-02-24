The Magee Team after beating DBS in November. Pictured from left to right: Back row: Oran McChrystal, Lee Doran, Conall Noble, Ryan Doran, Elvio Gusmao, Adam Purce, Shea Gunn, Flynn Doherty, Astin Bauiyan, Louis Willis, Jamie Flannery, Nathan Leckey, Neil Simpson. (Front row) Shea Healy, Conall Friel, Jack Crummie, Charlie Taylor, Tony Carson (C), Mattie Byrne, Isaac Martin and Martin McCann.

​​Ulster University Magee face an Ulster University derby on Wednesday (k.o. 3pm) when their Belfast campus counterparts arrive at Duncreggan Student Village for what will be the locals’ biggest game of the season.

This year’s Crowley Cup, the Irish Universities Football Union’s second tier tournament, will be hosted by Ulster University Coleraine from March 10th – 12 th with both teams battling it out to make it to the last eight.

Marty McCann’s men will be seeking a quarter-final spot however they know they’ll up against a strong U.U.B. side. The two sides met in last season’s Duggan Cup semi-final at Queens University when, after a dramatic and cracking game of football that finished 1-1, the Belfast campus emerged victorious on penalty kicks.

However, Magee will be back looking for revenge having worked hard throughout the season with training and friendlies versus The Steven Gerrard Academy being a regular occurrence.

UU Magee at The Duggan Cup Semi Final, from left to right, (Back row) Andrew McGreivy, Niall Leer, Adam Purce, Lee Doran, Conall Noble, Shea Ferguson, Ryan Doran, Killian McCarron, Oran McChrystal, Eoin McGlinchey, Caomhan Henry, Nathan Leckey, Luke McDaid & Martin McCann. (Front row) Ryan Greene, Tony Carson, Mattie Byrne, Conor O’Hagan, Odhran Doherty, Conor McGuinness and Josh Ingram.

McCann’s side have enjoyed an impressive league campaign already this season, making it to the league semi-final for the first time in over 10 years. Having won two out of three league games against DKIT and UU Coleraine, Magee then took on Dublin Business School in the quarter finals at Stella Maris Stadium.

As the game finished 3-3 with some brilliant goals from Tony Carson, Shea Healey and Adam Purce, Magee won 5-4 on penalties after a heroic save by Flynn Doherty in the shoot-out, Purce then slotting home the winning penalty.

Unfortunately Magee fell just short in the semi-final as they were defeated 3-0 in Oriel Park by MIC Thurles who went onto win the competition.

Despite the disappointment they can still hold their heads up high after such a great league run with McCann confident his players have the ability to make home advantage count.

“I have no doubts over the capability of this team,” stated the former Derry City and Cliftonville player, “We’ve been training hard since the beginning of October and the lads always give it their all.”

“It’s all about getting the best version of themselves both on and off the pitch as young men and it would be a great achievement for these students to bring some silverware back to Magee, which is something that hasn’t been done in a very long time.”

All support welcome at Duncreggan Student Village (kick-off 3pm).