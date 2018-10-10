VIDEO: Ciaran O'Connor loving life at Warrenpoint Town

A six-game losing start to life in the Danske Bank Premiership may have led Ciaran O'Connor to question his decision to return to the game.

However, the powerful frontman's weekend brace in a key win over Dungannon Swifts pushed Warrenpoint off bottom spot in the top-flight standings for the first time this season and extended the unbeaten run across league play to four fixtures.

Ciaran O'Connor on duty for Warrenpoint Town.

O'Connor was central to that 2-0 scoreline, bagging a brace by reacting early on to a poor clearance then securing and slotting home a late penalty kick.

O'Connor, ready to walk away from the sport before Town boss Stephen McDonnell persuaded the attacker to sign on in the summer, now feels "the sky's the limit".

The forward counts Finn Harps, Dundalk and Derry City on his list of former clubs but considers life at Warrenpoint as "the happiest I've been anywhere".