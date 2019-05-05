VIDEO: Gareth McGlynn has his say on Ryan McBride Soccer Sixes and manager Stephen Kenny

GARETH McGlynn finished top goalscorer for Derry City in the Ryan McBride Soccer Sixes tournament but was disappointed the Candy Stripes had to hand back the trophy.

A star-studded Derry team, managed by Ireland U21 boss, Stephen Kenny were defeated 2-1 in the final by Czech Republic in an entertaining final at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Former Derry and Bohemians midfielder, McGlynn netted twice in a 2-2 draw with the PFAI Select before firing one past Celtic keeper, Rab Douglas in a 6-3 thrashing of the Hoops on their way to the decider.

He rattled the post in the final against the Czechs and while it wasn't the result he wanted, he was glad to play his part for the Ryan McBride Foundation and claimed the Czech Masters were worthy winners.

"That's the most important thing (raising money for the Foundation," he said. "But they were worthy winners. They battered Celtic and they beat the PFAI team really well.

"We knew they were up against it in the final although I'd love to find out their average age of the team because it's a bit shaming for us," said the 36 year-old.

Derry City's Gareth McGlynn in action against the Czech Republic on Sunday.

"Our average age wasn't too bad but they played well and deserved to win. We wanted to retain it but Marty Dunne (referee) had his hands full in fairness. They were out to win it. They travelled all that way and they're in the final so they might as well give it their all."

Almost 200 people turned out to lend their support to the Foundation and McGlynn admitted he had hoped for a better turnout given the many household names in the Celtic line-up in particular.

"It's great to see everyone back. I'd like to see a few more people out but I thought it was a great tournament and I'm looking forward to next year again .

It's something to look forward to every year just hopefully we get i right next year because it was a beautiful day and it would'be been nice to fill that stand."

Having relinquished their title, McGlynn put it down to the change in management with Ireland U21 supremo, Kenny to deliver on this occasion.

"It's good to see him back at the Brandywell although he's lost his touch," he said with his tongue firmly planted in his cheek. "We won last year and he beat us this year. I'm going to have to have a word."