VIDEO: Has this Under-12 player just outdone Olivier Giroud with this back-heel goal?

Oxford United Stars under-12 star Michael Jones may have to make sure he has his passport in order after scoring a remarkable 'scorpion-kick' goal in a Northern Ireland Cup match against Cliftonville at Solitude.

Former Arsenal star Olivier Giroud claimed the coveted Puskas Award with his memorable back-heel flick against Crystal Palace in January 2017, only a few days after a similar goal from then Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan registered a similar goal against Sunderland.

Michael Jones celebrates his goal at Solitude. Image and video: Exsport

Now young Oxford star Michael has thrown his hat into the ring with an audacious strike which we think could be ever better that his two illustrious counterparts. Have a look at the goal and see what you think.

Who knows, maybe Michael will be the next winner of the Puskas Award . . .