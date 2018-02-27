VIDEO: Has this Under-12 player just outdone Olivier Giroud with this back-heel goal?

Oxford United Stars under-12 star Michael Jones may have to make sure he has his passport in order after scoring a remarkable 'scorpion-kick' goal in a Northern Ireland Cup match against Cliftonville at Solitude.
Former Arsenal star Olivier Giroud claimed the coveted Puskas Award with his memorable back-heel flick against Crystal Palace in January 2017, only a few days after a similar goal from then Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan registered a similar goal against Sunderland.
Now young Oxford star Michael has thrown his hat into the ring with an audacious strike which we think could be ever better that his two illustrious counterparts. Have a look at the goal and see what you think.
Who knows, maybe Michael will be the next winner of the Puskas Award . . .