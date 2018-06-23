VIDEO: Institute Riverside Stadium suffers more damage in fire

Institute's Riverside Stadium after last August's flood.
Institute's changing room at their Riverside Stadium was torched last night.

The PSNI have confirmed that they hunting arsonists after Friday evening's attack at the Drumahoe ground.

Inspector Louise Cummings said: “Police are treating this fire as suspicious at this time and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1407 22/06/18.

Fifteen firefighters were required to bring a fire at Institute's disused ground. The blaze started at an oil tank near the changing rooms behind the 'Billy Kee Stand'.