VIDEO: Josh Daniels on his Glenavon form and fan's view of Derry City

Josh Daniels grabbed a goal in Glenavon's weekend win over Ards by 3-1.
It proved Danske Bank Premiership delight alongside goals by Andrew Mitchell and Sammy Clingan - with Daniels taking time out of the post-match celebrations to reflect on his personal goals, life with the Lurgan Blues and lining out beside boyhood team-mate Ben Doherty.
Daniels and Doherty both progressed up the ranks at Derry City before moving into the Irish League, the former on a permanent switch to Glenavon and the latter on loan terms.
Daniels highlighted his enjoyment at playing in a free-flowing Glenavon side but also offered a view, as a lifelong City fan, on Derry's recent managerial change.