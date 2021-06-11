WATCH: Derry City fans back through the gates at Brandywell Stadium

Billed as a test event by Derry City and Strabane District Council, only a limited number of the club's members were permitted into the ground after a random lotto draw during the week.

The hope is that more of the Brandywell Faithful will return to the ground for the next home fixture against Sligo Rovers on June 21st but for those who were fortunate enough to get a ticket for the visit of Bohemians, there was a return to some sense of normality after an enforced 15 months covid lockout.