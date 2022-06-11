The autistic Ardnashee School pupil hilariously raced onto the pitch to challenge Derry City's Gareth McGlynn who was making a dangerous break into the Ardnashee half. The City midfielder ghosted past Finn with a neat touch before the youngster feigned injury, clutching his shin, much to the amusement of those in attendance.

Match referee Mr Dermot Liddy wasn't fooled, however, and blew the whistle before giving young Finn his marching orders, rather harshly flashing a straight red card!

Despite his protests, Finn was led off the pitch to a standing ovation from the supporters in the Mark Farren Stand.

Young Finn Harnett stole the show with his pitch invasion during the charity fundraising match between Derry City Legends and Ardnashee School and College at Brandywell.

It was the highlight of the day as Ardnashee School and College were ultimately beaten 4-2 by a strong Candy Stripes Legends team. In the fundraising match organised by Friends of Ardnashee, the local school made the perfect start as Sean Liddy won a penalty before coolly slotting the spotkick home for Ardnashee to take the lead after two minutes.

Tommy McCallion quickly equalised for the Candy Stripes and the teams went in level at the half-time break.

Into the second half Sean Liddy put Ardnashee in front once more with his second of the match but Harry McCourt netted twice in quick succession to make it 3-2 to the Legends.

Gareth McGlynn put the finishing touches to the win with a fourth goal for the Legends late on but it was a brave effort by Ardnashee who failed to capitalise on young Finn Harnett's entertaining intervention.

Derry City Legend Liam Coyle with former Derry City captain and goalkeeper Gerard Doherty before kick-off.

Friends of Ardnashee would like to thank Derry City Legends, Dan Dunn who donated a signed jersey and Dermot Liddy who donated his referee's fee.

'Friend of Ardnashee' Ethan Doran pictured with a signed Derry City shirt at the Legends match in Brandywell.

Ardnashee pupil Finn Harnett pictured with Derry City Legends Tommy McCallion and Liam Coyle