WATCH: James McClean sprints up steep hill on Greek island in 30°C heat

James McClean is taking his physical fitness to whole new levels.
The 29 year-old Derry man is not resting on his laurels during the off-season.
Instead of putting the feet up and chilling out, McClean spent Thursday morning sprinting up a hill on the iconic Greek island of Mykonos.
McClean and his family are currently enjoying a holiday at the elite-athlete and exclusive rehabilitation and performance resort, Charisma Mykonos Performance.
The resort is designed so that professional athletes can enjoy a relaxing holiday as well as work on their physical fitness and/or recovery.
The former Derry City F.C. midfielder has been documenting his time at the resort since Tuesday.
On Thursday morning McClean posted a video on Instagram which shows him sprinting for approximately 60 seconds up a steep hill in temperatures close to 30°C.
"I thought Creggan Hill was bad," commented one of McClean's Instagram followers.
"This is what you wanna see in a pro - absolute class - never stop - respect," added another.
West Bromwich Albion recently rejected an offer for McClean of around £4m made by Stoke City.
Along with Swansea City both West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City were relegated from the English Premier League at the end of the 2017/18 season.