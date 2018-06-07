WATCH: James McClean sprints up steep hill on Greek island in 30°C heat

James McClean is taking his physical fitness to whole new levels.

The 29 year-old Derry man is not resting on his laurels during the off-season.

Derry man and Republic of Ireland international, James McClean, sprints up a steep hill on iconic Greek island. (Video and Photo: James McClean/Instagram)

Instead of putting the feet up and chilling out, McClean spent Thursday morning sprinting up a hill on the iconic Greek island of Mykonos.

McClean and his family are currently enjoying a holiday at the elite-athlete and exclusive rehabilitation and performance resort, Charisma Mykonos Performance.

The resort is designed so that professional athletes can enjoy a relaxing holiday as well as work on their physical fitness and/or recovery.

The former Derry City F.C. midfielder has been documenting his time at the resort since Tuesday.

On Thursday morning McClean posted a video on Instagram which shows him sprinting for approximately 60 seconds up a steep hill in temperatures close to 30°C.

"I thought Creggan Hill was bad," commented one of McClean's Instagram followers.

"This is what you wanna see in a pro - absolute class - never stop - respect," added another.

West Bromwich Albion recently rejected an offer for McClean of around £4m made by Stoke City.

Along with Swansea City both West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City were relegated from the English Premier League at the end of the 2017/18 season.