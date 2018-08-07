Watch: Liverpool keeper's audacious pass to Salah in Dublin friendly is just the start, says Reds defender

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is backing new signing Alisson to showcase his skills not only as a goalkeeper but as a playmaker at Anfield.

The left-back was speaking after Liverpool's emphatic 5-0 friendly win over Napoli in Dublin on Saturday when the Brazilian number one thrilled fans with an audacious long-range, searching pass to Mo Salah on the right wing.

The Reds stormed to victory over the Italians thanks to goals from James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Salah, Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno.

"All goalkeepers are different so it takes a bit of time, but this result will help the defence and help him know how we play as well,” Robertson said.

“I thought he looked very comfortable and I think we adapted to him quite easily. He was very comfortable on the ball five minutes in and it meant we could show for it and he was starting most of our play, so it was a very good performance from him.”

Alisson was making his first appearance for the Reds in Dublin following his World Cup campaign with Brazil and according to Scotland defeder Roberston, the new boy has settled in well on Merseyside.

New Liverpool keeper Alisson

“From day one he settled in quite quickly. I think everyone knew from his first interview he spoke very good English so the settling-in period is over for him and I think he is very much part of the squad," Robertson added.

“Today he looked at home, he looked comfortable and when he was called upon he made the saves he had to make, so long may that continue and that will give him more confidence than he has already got and hopefully that will stand us in good stead for the season ahead.”