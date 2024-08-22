Pat Hoban celebrates with Paul McMullan after scoring against Waterford earlier in the season. (Photo: Kevin Moore)

​Ruaidhri Higgins says he hasn't been surprised in the slightest by Waterford's excellent form this season ahead of what is a crucial match for both clubs at the RSC on Friday (k.o. 7.45pm).

Keith Long's men currently sit third, six points behind the Candy Stripes and with their eyes firmly fixed on securing European football for next season. Derry have well documented targets of their own as they chase down Shelbourne at the top of the table and with Damien Duff's men welcoming Bohemians to Tolka Park for a Dublin derby, Higgins will be anxious to maintain the pressure at the summit.

Derry have had the better of the meetings between the teams this season, twice winning 3-0 at the Brandywell, in March and most recently June, with a 2-0 win at the RSC sandwiched between those games in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But despite those one sided results, Higgins has been impressed with what he's seen from Waterford this season and is expecting them to have a point to prove, especially after defeat to First Division Athlone Town in the cup seven days ago.

“They’ve been absolutely brilliant," explained the Derry manager, "It hasn't surprised me the amount of goals they've scored. If you look at their attacking players - Pattisson, Parsons, Amond, and their midfield area with Rowan McDonald, Barry Baggley, Glenfield, players of that elk - and then you look at their bench. They've got real attacking pedigree and options.

“They play an open game, which is great. They've been brave in their approach and scored plenty of goals, so we're looking forward to the game. They're in good form but we want to go down there and win. We had a good win down there earlier on this season and we want to replicate that.”

Higgins revealed both Patrick McEleney and Ronan Boyce are closing in on a first team return while Mark Connolly, who missed last week's FAI Cup victory in Cork, should return this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, having scored eight goals without reply against the Blues this season, is the Derry manager expecting a change of tact from Keith Long?

“I don't know," he admitted, “Obviously they've had an absolutely outstanding season, but they've got talented players and a really good squad. I don’t think anything surprises you in this league.

"Will they change their approach? I doubt it because it's served them well so far, but we'll see. We'll go down there full of confidence and try and get about three points on the board.”

As well as potential incomings, Jordan McEneff this week completed his move to Irish League champions Larne for an undisclosed fee and Higgins paid tribute to the former Arsenal Youth who played a key role last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jordan's missed a huge chunk of the season through injury. We've only got 9, 10, hopefully 12 games left. He's had the opportunity to go to a really good club and get a full season under his belt, so that's what he wanted to do, and we were happy to facilitate it. He's a really good lad, a really good player. He comes from a brilliant family and we wish him all the best.”