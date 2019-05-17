Watford can cause FA Cup shock against Man City insists Nathan Gartside

Derry City keeper Nathan Gartside is backing former team-mate, Heurelho Gomes, to finish his Watford career in style in tomorrow’s FA Cup final.

Gartside spent four years with Watford and believes defeating Manchester City at Wembley Stadium would be a perfect way for the Brazilian to end his career.

“Hopefully ‘Gomie’ plays well. He deserves it as he’s the nicest man on the planet,” insisted Gartside , “He was great with me and all the young keepers, so hopefully he can go and win it.

“Gomie was great with me and all the young players, especially when I went up to the first team. His professionalism is top drawer.

“He obviously hasn’t played in the league this season, but he has been unbelievable in the FA Cup so far, so hopefully he pulls off a shock.”

The former Institute net-minder knows Gomes is going to have a busy afternoon trying to keep the likes of Sergio Agüero, David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva & Co at bay, but says Troy Deeney, Craig Cathcart and Gomes can have a major influence at Wembley.

“It’s a cup final so you never know. It’s a one-off game and the Watford boys are well capable of producing a shock,” he added,

“The likes of Troy, Craig and Gomie are massive in that changing room and will be going into the final. They were when I was there and they’ll be well prepared.

Gartside also revealed he would have joined The Hornets supporters at Wembley, but for the Candy Stripes’ encounter at Sligo Rovers, meaning he has to settle for highlights

“I tried to get over but obviously we have a busy schedule and play Sligo so I knew I could never go but I’ll be cheering them on,” he admitted.

“I’ll keep tabs with how it’s going but I’ll be concentrating more on our game against Sligo and then I’ll see how Watford got on after.”

The 21-year-old’s spell at Vicarage Road ended after he suffered two serious health problems.

In 2016, during a gym session, the 21-year-old became short of breath with pains down his left side. The Vicarage Road club’s medical team called an ambulance to take the keeper to Watford General Hospital where he saw a heart specialist.

While in hospital, his condition deteriorated further and he was placed into intensive care before a heart biopsy revealed he had contracted a virus known as myocarditis which damaged the left side of his heart.

Then, six months into his rehabilitation, he suffered another set-back when he was hospitalised with a deflated lung.

“I had two good years at Watford and then obviously with the illness and stuff, that took my mind off football for a bit,” he confirmed.

“I didn’t enjoy it after that and whenever that happens, your form dips and you’re likely to get released and that’s what happened but I have no hard feelings.

“Since I’ve come back to Derry, I’m starting to enjoy it again and hopefully I’ll be part of something special here. I had a great time in Watford and I enjoyed it even when I was out injury.”

Having tasted first team action this season, filling in when Peter Cherrie picked up a hand injury, Gartside knows he has to be patient.

“You have to be professional. When you’re not in the team, you have work twice has hard to get back in,” he insisted.

“Pete has been great since he has been here, so it’s all about me continuing to be professional and working hard. You always have to be ready when you are call upon.

“I was lucky enough to play a couple of games this year already. I’ll be ready if I’m called upon again but, as I said, Pete has been great so far and the boys recognise he has been great, so I have no problem with that.”