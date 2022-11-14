News you can trust since 1772
'We couldn't have asked for much more' - insists Derry City's Mark Connolly

Defender Mark Connolly admitted Sunday's 4-0 win over Shelbourne was an incredible performance from Derry City.

By Kevin McLaughlin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The big centre-back alongside Shane McEleney never gave the Dubliners much hope throughout the 90 minutes, in fact City keeper Brian Maher didn't have a single shot to save throughout the 90 minutes.

Connolly, who really has been a star performer since joining the Brandywell in the summer from Dundee United, now wants the Candystripes to follow Sunday's cup success up with more honours in the years to come.

The 30-year-old was delighted for the squad, boss Ruaidhrí Higgins and more importantly the large travelling support, which he said made an unbelievable atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium.

Derry City's Mark Connolly keeps his eye on the ball during Sunday's Extra.ie FAI Cup Final win over Shelbourne. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI
