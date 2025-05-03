Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​DAMIEN Duff reckons his toothless Shelbourne side 'might as well have got on the bus' after falling behind against Derry City at Brandywell on Friday night.

​The former Ireland and Chelsea winger was left bemused by his team's limp reaction after first half goals from Michael Duffy and Liam Boyce.

The last time Shelbourne visited Foyleside they celebrated winning the league title last November but the emotions couldn't have been more contrasting as Derry cruised to a statement victory over the champions.

"It is a hard slog and there's another tough week coming up so we'll have to dust ourselves down.

"It was a brilliant night [winning the title in Derry] but I wasn't driving up here today thinking about last November or whenever it was, I was just thinking about the game tonight."

For Duff it was 'unacceptable' that Derry didn't have to 'get out of third gear' to bag the three points.

"It was an excellent goal from Derry's point of view - a well worked set-piece, delivery, timing, finish," said Duff. "Not surprising when it's [Shane] Ferguson and Duffy involved.

"I'll never make excuses. I just said inside there with the staff, Derry win tonight 2-0 and don't have to get out of third gear. To win 2-0 it shows what gear we played in."

Shels have uncharacteristically conceded EIGHT goals in their last four matches and Duff is concerned about how his team is evolving.

"Here, we need to be careful how we evolve. We're transfixed with dominating the ball and dominating possession but there's so many other aspects of the game now that maybe we aren't bringing at the minute.”

"So yeah the goal from a set piece. The second one is there for everyone to see, it's not acceptable. Outside that I think when the second goal goes in, it's worrying that I think we were done then. We might as well have got on the bus."

Despite just two wins in their last 11 games the Dubliners are just three points behind the leaders St Pat's and at this early stage of the campaign Duff expects 'six or seven' teams to be in the running for the league title this season.

"I would think you'd have to say six or seven just working off points tally, granted there's just 13 games gone.

"Guys up here [in Derry] don't lack belief. It's intriguing and we'll see where everyone is at the end of the season."