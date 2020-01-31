'We need a team of leaders' says Derry City's Conor Clifford

CONOR CLIFFORD has thrown his name in the hat for the vacant Derry City captaincy claiming it would be a ‘privilege’ to wear the armband for ‘such a great club’.

The former Chelsea youth led the team to a 3-2 victory in the annual Billy Kee Memorial Cup against city neighbours, Institute on Tuesday night as Declan Devine continues to try out replacements for ex-skipper, Barry McNamee.

Clifford is one candidate for the much coveted job and while the former St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder would take the responsibility with open arms, he claimed the club need leaders all over the team.

“It’s up to the gaffer,” said Clifford. “He’s trying a few people out. It was a privilege to wear it tonight for such a great club.

“The lads were slagging me because it was my first game as captain and I’m lifting a trophy,” he laughed. “It’s nice, yeah, but you need a few captains in the team whether they have the band or not. I’d love it but we need a few captains.”

Assistant boss, Kevin Deery wasn’t about to give anything away in terms of the club’s captaincy appointment, claiming the management were in no rush and were currently ‘exploring different avenues.’

”I think that’s down to his application,” he explained about the decision to wear the armband. “Everyone has been great. They’ve been first class and it’s pretty up in the air at the minute.

"We’re exploring different avenues and want people to make up our minds for us. We’re in no hurry. We have some good leaders.

“We signed a lot of experienced players this year and they all need to take leadership. We’re only together three and a half weeks so we can’t expect miracles this early but we need leadership taken when we’re in good positions in games.”