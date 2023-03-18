H&W Welders striker Michael McLellan scores the only goal of the game against Institute, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Institute's terrible run of form combined by Newington's point at Ballinamallard, means Brian Donaghey's side have dropped into the dreaded Lough 41 Championship relegation play-off spot.

This afternoon the Waterside men in truth should have at least had a share of the spoils and they would have but for a man of the match performance from Welders keeper Michael Argyrides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old, who was named Championship Player of the Month for February, made four top drawer saves to deny Jack McFeely, Cormac Burke, Jamie McCormick and Calvin McCallion.

The visitors went close on seven minutes as Daylen Farren released Jonny Frazer, but his close range strike was well kept out by ’Stute keeper Dylan Doherty, who came off his line and spread himself to deny the front man.

’Stute went close moments later as captain Burke won possession in midfield before racing towards goal and his 25 yard strike was easily gathered by Argyrides.

The home side went close on 14 minutes as Jamie Dunne broke clear down the left and his low centre found McFeely, but the youngster's effort from 12 yards was brilliantly tipped over by Argyrides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after Frazer picked out Matthew Ferguson inside the box, but the usually deadly marksman dragged his close range strike past Doherty's left hand post.

The only goal of the match came on 48 minutes as Joshua Kee's clever pass found substitute Mohamed Ayari, his pass in behind the ’Stute defence was only diverted into Michael McLellan's path by Dylan King and the Welders frontman made no mistake, slotting home from close range.

To their credit the home side were inches away from equalising soon after as Burke's long range strike took a deflection and Argyrides did superbly well to turn the effort onto the crossbar.The woodwork came to ’Stute’s rescue on 58 minutes as McLellan's shot fell perfectly into Ayari's path but his side footed side from 10 yards came crashing back off the crossbar.

Argyrides made a wonderful save on 74 minutes as Dunne's teasing free-kick into the six yard box found McCormick, but the substitute's close range header was somehow clawed away by the Welders keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A minute later Ayari broke the offside trap, but once again Doherty raced off his line and spread himself well to keep out the teenager's close range left footed shot.

The Drumahoe side went close to levelling things twice in quick succession, firstly on 82 minutes as substitute McCallion got clear, but his low strike from just inside the box was superbly kept out by a diving Argyrides and the Glentoran loanee denied McCormick moments later.

Institute missed a sitter on 90 minutes as McCormick's right wing centre found fellow substitute McCallion, but from a few yards out the striker's header came back off the post.

Institute: D Doherty, McDermott, King, Leppard (Clarke 88), McAleer; S Doherty, Burke (McLaughlin 69), Whiteside (McCormick 69); McFeely (McCallion 69), McCarron, Dunne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harland & Wolff Welders: Argyrides, Douglas, McCarthy, Patterson, Owens, Frazer (Ayari HT - Barr 86), Harris, Ferguson (McLellan HT), McClay (Kinner HT), Kee, Farren.