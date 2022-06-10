Wes Brown backs Manchester United to bounce back

Ten Hag was appointed United boss only a few weeks ago and Brown feels having guided Ajax to three Eredivisie titles that experience will help him at Old Trafford.

Brown feels it's exciting times for United supporters and he can't wait see what new signings the manager makes during the coming weeks.

"Obviously it was very disappointing last season, but the new manager and you look at his stats, he looks very good and he looks like he's ready for the job, so we're all keeping our fingers crossed," he stated.

"It's going to be very interesting to see who comes in as well and what signings we make, but as I'm a Manchester United fan I'm looking forward to it.

"The top two at the moment are flying, you can see they are levels apart at the moment, so it's going to take a while and I don't think it will be straight away, but we have been in this position before and we have always comeback."

The 42-year-old, who won the Premier League title five times and two European Champions League's during his time at Old Trafford, visited Oakgrove Integrated College as the club's Foundation launched their partnership with the College.

During his time at the College he played in a few small sided matches with the pupils of Oakgrove Integrated PS, St Oliver Plunkett’s PS, Ebrington PS and Drumahoe PS.