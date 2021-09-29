What Derry City's 2022 matchday squad could look like as Ruaidhri Higgins captures Michael Duffy

The former Celtic winger has signed a long term deal to return to his hometown club at the end of the season, following in the footsteps of his good friend and current Dundalk teammate Patrick McEleney.

It's a mouth-watering signing for Derry City fans as Higgins builds a formidable looking team capable of challenging for a first league title since 1997.

Since taking over the Brandywell reigns last April, Higgins has guided Derry from bottom of the table to fourth place, just three points behind the automatic European qualification spots.

He's brought in striker Jamie McGonigle from Crusaders, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe on loan from Dundalk, Bastien Hery on loan from Bohemians and former Portsmouth youngster Gerard Storey until the end of the 2022 season.

There's been mounting speculation that Dundalk's Will Patching and Bohs striker Georgie Kelly are also on Higgins' radar and could potentially be making a return to Brandywell next year. With that in mind, we've taken a look at what would be an exciting Derry City starting XI.

Nathan Gartside has produced some top class saves and performances this season. He'll be hopeful of keeping that No.1 shirt.

Skipper Eoin Toal keeps going from strength to strength. He will be a key player for Derry next year providing he's not snapped up by a cross-channel club.

Cameron McJannet has formed an outstanding partnership with Eoin Toal. He's already signed up for next season.

Ciaran Coll has been a solid performer since arriving from Finn Harps and he's helped steady the ship in a back three under Higgins.