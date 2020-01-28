When is Liverpool's Premier League winter break 2020 and when do they face Shrewsbury in the FA Cup?

The Premier League winter break has been designed to give teams a 13-day respite from competitive football, but Liverpool won’t enjoy the benefit.

The Premier League is following in the footsteps of other European leagues with the introduction of a winter break.

This doesn't mean that fans will be without football for a fortnight, however. The break has been structured in order to allow players a well-earned break and satisfy fans' insatiable hunger for football.

But, the break isn't without its flaws. League leaders Liverpool, who have already played 38 games this season, are one of four teams have an FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury slap bang in the middle of their "break", with Jurgen Klopp insisting that a youth team will participate in the fourth-round replay at Anfield.

Here's everything you need to know about the February break.

When is the Premier League winter break?

The break has been designed so that all 20 teams can enjoy a break of 13 days between two fixtures.

The break is divided into two sections to ensure that there is no weekend without league football in the month of February.

Twelve teams will embark on their break following their fixture on the weekend of February 1-2 and resume play on the weekend of February 15-16. The remaining eight teams will take time off from the weekend of February 8-9 and return on the weekend of February 22-23.

All twenty teams will be back from their break on the weekend of February 22-23.

Will all teams enjoy a 13-day break?

No.

The FA Cup replays have been scheduled slap bang in the middle of the break, meaning Liverpool, Newcastle, Southampton and Tottenham's breaks will all be punctuated by a fixture.

Liverpool and Newcastle's ties with Shrewsbury and Oxford will take place on February 4, while Tottenham's rematch with Southampton is scheduled for February 5.

What has Jurgen Klopp said?

Liverpool's shock draw with Shrewsbury Town means that their break will be disrupted.

Jurgen Klopp reacted by saying that he league leaders would field a team of youngsters against the Shropshire side.

The German said: “We intend to honour the original idea of the break.

“We have respect for the players’ welfare and they need this time off. We got a letter from the authorities in April last year asking us not to organise anything during the week of the break and we haven’t. We have given the players the time off, and some are going away.

"They will still be keeping fit, but they do not have to play football that week and they do not have to come in to Melwood.”

Will the Championship, League One and League Two also partake in the winter break?

No.

Due to the volume of fixtures in the EFL calendar, all three leagues will continue as they have done in previous seasons without a winter break.

Full list of Premier League winter break dates

Here's when each Premier League side will recess for the winter break:

AFC Bournemouth: February 10 to February 21

Arsenal: February 3 to February 15

Aston Villa: February 3 to February 15

Brighton & Hove Albion: February 9 to February 21

Burnley: February 3 to February 14

Chelsea: February 3 to February 16

Crystal Palace: February 9 to February 21

Everton: February 9 to February 22

Leicester City: February 2 to February 13

Liverpool: February 3 to February 14 (FA Cup replay on February 4)

Manchester City: February 10 to February 21

Manchester United: February 2 to February 16

Newcastle United: February 2 to February 15 (FA cup replay on February 4)

Norwich City: February 2 to February 14

Sheffield United: February 10 to February 21

Southampton: February 2 to February 14 (FA Cup replay on February 5)

Tottenham Hotspur: February 3 to February 15 (FA Cup replay on February 5)

Watford: February 9 to February 22

West Ham United: February 10 to February 23