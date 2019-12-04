Will Manchester United beat Spurs on Mourinho's return to Old Trafford? Analysis, preview and match prediction

The 'special one' returns to former club Manchester United on Wednesday night in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, as Mourinho's replacement Ole Gunnar Solskjaer searches for a much-needed win.

Mourinho has two wins from two in the Premier League with Tottenham, and Manchester United have a job on their hands to cut the Portuguese's honeymoon period short.

Recent Premier League form

Manchester United: D, D, W, L, W

Tottenham Hotspur: W, W, D, D, L

Likely lineups

There has been some talk that Manchester United could opt for a back five for this fixture, as reported by The Sun. That is yet to be confirmed though, and we're going to assume that both line-ups are similar to last week - albeit United are likely to be without Anthony Martial.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Pereira, James; Rashford.

Tottenham Hotspur: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose; Dier, Winks; Sissoko, Alli, Son; Kane

Key Battle - Aaron Wan-Bissaka v Son Heung-Min

Manchester United were very good at curbing their success of Liverpool's supremely talented wide attackers in the match at Old Trafford in October, in particular Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who did well against the usually rampant Sadio Mane.

Son Heung-Min is just as capable of causing danger on the left side though, and Spurs will no doubt target success behind United's full-backs in order to provide ammunition for Harry Kane. Son is capable both scoring and providing, and if he can find space in the wide areas with regularity, Solskjaer and United will most likely lose the game.

What have the managers said?

Jose Mourinho: "I have a great relationship with the Manchester United supporters. I went back as a pundit and I was humbled by such a beautiful reception. Tomorrow I go back as the coach of the team that will try to beat Manchester United. I understand that what they want is the exact opposite of what I want. Of course during the match I expect them to forget me."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "We’ve had too many draws for my liking and defeats of course. But the draws we should have turns into wins and football is a results business. We know we can do better and are working hard, the work is always geared on us improving but we’re not getting all the results we’ve deserved."

Prediction?

In the game against Liverpool, Manchester United showed that they were capable of raising their level against top opposition. That said, some of Spurs' key players look rejuvenated under Mourinho, and a visit to an out-of-form Manchester United could be the perfect fixture to continue their revival. Son and Kane to score in a narrow win.

Final score - Manchester United 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur