Will Patching signs Derry City contract extension

The 23-year-old, who has agreed a contract extension keeping him on Foyleside until the end of the 2024 season, has been in sparklingly form for the Candy Stripes this season.

Patching has scored eight goals and had five assists putting him in second place in the list of the league’s top scorers just behind his team-mate Jamie McGonigle.

Manager Ruaidhrí Higgins was thrilled that the ex-Manchester City youth player has signed a contract extension.

Derry City's Will Patching celebrates scoring against UCD. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCi

“He’s been a revelation in his time with us, both on loan and as a permanent player,” he said. “We had a conversation a few weeks ago and it was clear to me that he wanted to stay here and be part of what we’re trying to build.

“He’s an absolute pleasure to work with and you have to remember he is only 23 years old, so he's still learning the game, but he has played his best football of his career here. He plays his best football when he's happy, enjoying himself and that's what he's doing here.

"I think his family love coming over here and seeing him enjoying his football and enjoying Derry. They realise how happy he is and that's a big plus.

“I think he’s been nominated for Player of the Month in three of the four times since the season started, and I’m absolutely convinced he’s only going to get better as a player.

“This is a great piece of business for Derry City. He's one of the top player's in the country and as he's only 23, I feel there's a lot more to come from him.

"To be honest he's actually inexperience for his age in the sense that he hasn't played a lot of senior football at all and I would say the majority of senior football he has played was here on-loan and this season, so he's very much in the early stages of his career, so there's more to come from him, but he's an exceptional footballer and we're delighted to get the deal done."

As for Patching himself he was thrilled to be remaining on Foyleside for another few years and is excited about the Brandywell club's future.

“I got a taste of it when I came on loan and coming back was a very easy decision for me," he explained.

“It’s a brilliant club with amazing staff and it’s a fantastic city to be a part of. The supporters have really taken to me and this is the most I’ve enjoyed my football in a long time.

“Ruaidhrí is building something very special here and I want to be part of it. I’m really looking forward to seeing what the next few years bring.”

City travel to Belfast to play Cliftonville in a friendly tomorrow afternoon and Higgins admits the squad are looking forward to the game.

"The boys have had a good wee break, they are all well rested and are in good spirits," added the Derry gaffer.