“Will Drogheda go to the cup final star-struck? A lot of the Derry players have been there before.

FORMER Drogheda United manager Johnny McDonnell believes the Boynesiders could get 'starstruck' by the occasion in Sunday's FAI Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium and warned it's 'vital' for Derry City to lift the trophy.

​The St Patrick's Athletic legend, who spent just eight months in charge of Drogheda in 2015, reckons Derry's experience of playing in cup finals gives them the edge over Kevin Doherty's troops.

The big pitch and the experience from 2022 make the Candy Stripes 'massive favourites' in McDonnell's eyes.

The Dubliner insists nothing but victory will do for a Derry team who were fighting for a league and cup double a matter of weeks ago.

In terms of securing European football and competing with the likes of St Pat's and Shamrock Rovers for the best players in the country, McDonnell says the pressure is on Ruaidhri Higgins’ team to deliver.

"You're playing Drogheda in a cup final who are fighting for their lives and playing in a play-off final the following week to stay in the league," began McDonnell when speaking on the Journal's ‘Talking Derry City’ podcast this week.

"Losing the cup final and finishing fourth - that cannot happen! That's the worst case scenario. They have to win a trophy and qualify for Europe.

"When you qualify for Europe and win something it's easier to draw players in. I always find it's easier to coax a player to come to your club and you might get him for the same money somebody else might be offering because you've qualified for Europe.

"European money is vital to everyone. So from the financial side of things, building a squad, recruitment it's vital Derry go and win the cup against Drogheda - it's vital.

"If you don't win the cup it's not been a good season.

"I'm sure Ruaidhri was given a plan. Four or five weeks ago you're looking towards winning the double so you've got to take it from there.

"You've got to build from that. You've got to go on and win the cup and go and sign players and make sure you're competing with Rovers.”

McDonnell, who was in charge of the St Pat’s team which lost 4-3 to Derry in that thrilling 2006 cup final at the old Lansdowne Road, believes Derry’s ability to handle the occasion could make the difference on the day.

“Will Drogheda go to the cup final star-struck? A lot of the Derry players have been there before.

"They know what it's about. They know how to deal with the occasion - that's a huge thing on the day.

“They won't use up too much energy and will be ready for the match will be a big, big help for the Derry players and staff on the day.

“It'll be new for Kevin Doherty and a lot of his young players. So I think that will be a huge positive and Derry should be huge favourites on the day

“But it’s a cup final at the end of the day and if you don't start the game right and don't start the game right and apply yourself well to the game. . .

“Playing in cup finals, I used to say to players 'make a contribution to the match. Make sure it's you. Make sure you're the main player today whether it's tackling, winning headers, chasing fellas down - just make a contribution. Don't let the game pass you by and then it's over and you ask yourself ‘what did I do in the match?’

“Be the best player. Get man of the match. Just say ‘I'm going to be the best player here today within the system that we're working and I'm going to do everything in my power to make a big, big contribution to this match!’ “If everyone gets that mentally right, it's huge for you.”

There’s plenty of matchwinners on both teams but who are the key men for Drogheda?

“I think Drogheda have only won seven matches this year. Kevin will be saying 'one more match'.

"It will be difficult. [Frantz] Pierrot, Douglas James-Taylor are a handful up front. You have Gary Deegan in midfield, a wily central midfielder who will do all the donkey work.

"Ryan Brennan knows his way around the pitch. The big pitch I think will suit Derry. The bit of width, the bit of space.

"There'll be more room for [Will] Patching in midfield. He can dictate it a bit more. Does it mean they will go on and win the match? Well it gives them a better chance.

“I think the occasion could get to Drogheda a little bit. It's a big day out now. Everyone wants to go to the cup final.

“I took the dart over from Malahide, Portmarnock, it was full and the atmosphere was unbelievable. I think the occasion, the pitch and to play in front of the fans, it's a brilliant occasion.

“It's a big day out in Dublin now. A lot of people put it on their calendar now as a day out going to the cup final.”