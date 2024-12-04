Shane Ferguson pictured after winning his 50th cap for Northern Ireland has been linked with a move to Derry City.

DERRY CITY boss Tiernan Lynch has admitted he would be willing to sign former Northern Ireland international fullback Shane Ferguson if the opportunity arose.

The 33 year-old former Newcastle United and Millwall man is a free agent since leaving Rotherham at the end of last season and is understood to be actively looking for a new club.

Lynch has been working hard behind the scenes to bring new blood to Derry City since taking charge two weeks' ago and Eglinton native, Ferguson is the latest to be linked to the club.

Responding to the speculation, Lynch admitted the 57 capped Ferguson would 'absolutely' be a welcome addition to his squad.

"Anybody that knows anything about Shane Ferguson and the career that he's had and the type of lad that he is I'm sure would be very interested," said the Derry manager.

"If someone is offering me Shane Ferguson then the answer is 'yes I'll take him'. That's probably where we're at.

"Is he someone we admire as a footballer? Absolutely! Is he someone who ticks all the boxes as a person and the culture and experience that he has?- one million per cent. Is he a Derry player? The answer is no! Until he is there's very little I can do about that."

Lynch was speaking at the unveiling of Derry City's sleek new away kit at O'Neill's Superstore in Waterloo Street on Wednesday evening which is also available to buy on the club online store and in the club's retail premises in Foyleside which opens its doors on Thursday morning.

He understands the frustrations of the City supporters who are eagerly awaiting new faces through the Brandywell door. Lynch and his team have identified their targets and admits there's currently lots of ‘spinning plates’ as he tries to land some early Christmas presents for the Brandywell faithful.

"We're all football supporters as well and understand as supporters you just want to see them holding that scarf over their head or the jersey on their back and I get that.

"Unfortunately it's just not quite as easy as that. There's lots of i's to dot and t's to cross and all that goes with it but I can assure everyone there's a phenomenal amount of work going on behind the scenes.

"We know what we want, We know the areas we'd like to strengthen and even personnel to a certain extent what we'd like to bring in and we're just trying to work our way through that.

"There's definitely positions we don't have people earmarked for and there's a lot of work going on trying to understand who those people are. But we're still very confident we'll get to where we need to go."

The first official signing of Lynch's reign was unveiled on Wednesday afternoon - 21 year-old goalkeeper Arlo Doherty and while the Derry boss relies on the expertise of trusted goalkeeping coach Michael Dougherty, he's delighted to get someone through the door with the right character.

"Listen I have to take anything goalkeeping, I've got to take my lead from Michael Dougherty and Michael speaks really highly of him. Not just as a goalkeeper but as a lad and that's a hugely important thing to me to bring into Derry City - a bit like we did at our previous club.

"There's loads of players out there but are they good people? What we need to do now has to be built on culture. Getting people in the door that want to be here, have a work ethic and you have to have the ability absolutely but I think [the right] people are just important as players."