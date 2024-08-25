Damian McErlain’s team have lost only once in two competitive seasons with 2024 seeing the lads successfully defend both their Ulster and All Ireland titles as well adding the Ulster Minor league for good measure – an unbelievable achievement for a special group of young men. The silverware was on show as the Oak Leaf faithful got their chance to meet and congratulate the squad with ‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney on hand to capture the event…...