Damian McErlain’s team have lost only once in two competitive seasons with 2024 seeing the lads successfully defend both their Ulster and All Ireland titles as well adding the Ulster Minor league for good measure – an unbelievable achievement for a special group of young men. The silverware was on show as the Oak Leaf faithful got their chance to meet and congratulate the squad with ‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney on hand to capture the event…...
1. Hannah Bonnar pictured with Padraig O'Kane and Padraig Haran from Derry's All-Ireland Minor Champions team at O'Neill's Superstore on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Jack Carney pictured with members of Derry's All-Ireland Minor Champions team at O'Neill's Superstore on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Emily Kelly, Noleen Kelly and Eden Davey pictured with members of Derry's All-Ireland Minor Champions team at O'Neill's Superstore on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Ruaira and Jack McGrath pictured with members of Derry's All-Ireland Minor Champions team at O'Neill's Superstore on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
