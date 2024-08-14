Competitors at the Doire Trasna 5K along Corrody Road last week. Photo: George SweeneyCompetitors at the Doire Trasna 5K along Corrody Road last week. Photo: George Sweeney
By Michael Wilson
Published 14th Aug 2024, 11:56 BST
The Top of the Hill community were out in force last week for the annual Doire Trasna ‘Canter on the Corrody’ 5k fun run.

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities took to the Corrody Road for the event with Pearses’ minor player Damien McGuinness first home for the second year in succession. As always Journal photographer George Sweeney was on had to capture all the action so have a look at a few of the images from an excellent community event . . .

1. Former Derry City goalkeeper Ger Doherty took part in the Doire Trasna 5K along Corrody Road on Tuesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Competitors at the Doire Trasna 5K along Corrody Road on Tuesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Competitor at the Doire Trasna 5K along Corrody Road on Tuesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Competitors at the Doire Trasna 5K along Corrody Road on Tuesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

