Paddy Tally’s men were nine points down at half-time but roared back and were only denied victory by John Daly’s match winning late block on Ethan Doherty. The Oak Leaf fans, who witnessed another encouraging display, got right behind their team in a tense, dramatic finale with Journal photographer George Sweeney there to capture all the action. See if you see anyone you know!
1. Fans at Derry’s NFL game against Galway at Celtic Park on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney
Fans at Derry’s NFL game against Galway at Celtic Park on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Fans at Derry’s NFL game against Galway at Celtic Park on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney
Fans at Derry’s NFL game against Galway at Celtic Park on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Fans at Derry’s NFL game against Galway at Celtic Park on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney
Fans at Derry’s NFL game against Galway at Celtic Park on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Fans at Derry’s NFL game against Galway at Celtic Park on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney
Fans at Derry’s NFL game against Galway at Celtic Park on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.