Fans at Derry's NFL game against Galway at Celtic Park on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney
17 PHOTOS: Fans enjoying Derry versus Galway in Celtic Park

By Michael Wilson
Published 15th Feb 2025, 21:04 GMT
More than 5,000 were in Celtic Park on Saturday evening as Derry secured a first league point of the season after a thrilling second half fightback against Galway.

Paddy Tally’s men were nine points down at half-time but roared back and were only denied victory by John Daly’s match winning late block on Ethan Doherty. The Oak Leaf fans, who witnessed another encouraging display, got right behind their team in a tense, dramatic finale with Journal photographer George Sweeney there to capture all the action. See if you see anyone you know!

Fans at Derry's NFL game against Galway at Celtic Park on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Fans at Derry's NFL game against Galway at Celtic Park on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Fans at Derry's NFL game against Galway at Celtic Park on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Fans at Derry's NFL game against Galway at Celtic Park on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Related topics:Celtic ParkDerry
