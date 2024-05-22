Derry Primary Schools Girls' Tower Cup Finals at Celtic Park: Gaelscoil Cholmcille take on Good Shepherd PS. Photo: George Sweeney.Derry Primary Schools Girls' Tower Cup Finals at Celtic Park: Gaelscoil Cholmcille take on Good Shepherd PS. Photo: George Sweeney.
Derry Primary Schools Girls' Tower Cup Finals at Celtic Park: Gaelscoil Cholmcille take on Good Shepherd PS. Photo: George Sweeney.

19 PHOTOS: Sacred Heart Primary lift Tower Cup after superb finals day in Celtic Park

By Michael Wilson
Published 22nd May 2024, 11:04 BST
Celtic Park was bathed in sunshine last Friday for the annual Primary School Girls’ Tower Cup finals day which saw Sacred Heart Primary School emerge victorious after a morning of high quality underage football.

Good Shepherd PS, Steelstown PS, Holy Family PS, St Therese PS, Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, Hollybush PS, Chapel Road PS, Gaelscoil na Daroige, St. John’s PS and Gaelscoil Cholmcille were all competing in what proved a superb spectacle for city Gaels. The event was also notable for the City committee of Cumann na mBunscol introducing ‘silent sidelines’ for the finals day. As always George Sweeney was on hand to capture the action so why not check out some of the defining images from a wonderful day’s football . . .

Derry Primary Schools Girls Finals at Celtic Park: Gaelscoil Cholmcille take on Good Shepherd PS. Photo: George Sweeney.

1. Derry Primary Schools Girls Finals at Celtic Park: Gaelscoil Cholmcille take on Good Shepherd PS. Photo: George Sweeney.

Derry Primary Schools Girls Finals at Celtic Park: Gaelscoil Cholmcille take on Good Shepherd PS. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry Primary Schools Girls Finals at Celtic Park: Holy Family PS celebrates winning the Tower Cup Shield. Photo courtesy of Francis Mallon

2. Derry Primary Schools Girls Finals at Celtic Park: Holy Family PS celebrates winning the Tower Cup Shield. Photo: Courtesy of Francis Mallon

Derry Primary Schools Girls Finals at Celtic Park: Holy Family PS celebrates winning the Tower Cup Shield. Photo courtesy of Francis Mallon Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry Primary Schools Girls' Finals at Celtic Park: Action from Glendermott PS against Steelstown PS. Photo: George Sweeney.

3. Derry Primary Schools Girls Finals at Celtic Park: Action from Glendermott PS v Steelstown PS. Photo: George Sweeney.

Derry Primary Schools Girls' Finals at Celtic Park: Action from Glendermott PS against Steelstown PS. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry Primary Schools Girls Finals at Celtic Park: Sacred Heart PS celebrates winning the Tower Cup. Photo courtesy of Francis Mallon

4. Derry Primary Schools Girls Finals at Celtic Park: Sacred Heart PS celebrates winning the Tower Cup. Photo: courtesy of Francis Mallon

Derry Primary Schools Girls Finals at Celtic Park: Sacred Heart PS celebrates winning the Tower Cup. Photo courtesy of Francis Mallon Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page