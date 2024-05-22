Good Shepherd PS, Steelstown PS, Holy Family PS, St Therese PS, Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, Hollybush PS, Chapel Road PS, Gaelscoil na Daroige, St. John’s PS and Gaelscoil Cholmcille were all competing in what proved a superb spectacle for city Gaels. The event was also notable for the City committee of Cumann na mBunscol introducing ‘silent sidelines’ for the finals day. As always George Sweeney was on hand to capture the action so why not check out some of the defining images from a wonderful day’s football . . .
1. Derry Primary Schools Girls Finals at Celtic Park: Gaelscoil Cholmcille take on Good Shepherd PS. Photo: George Sweeney.
2. Derry Primary Schools Girls Finals at Celtic Park: Holy Family PS celebrates winning the Tower Cup Shield. Photo: Courtesy of Francis Mallon
3. Derry Primary Schools Girls Finals at Celtic Park: Action from Glendermott PS v Steelstown PS. Photo: George Sweeney.
4. Derry Primary Schools Girls Finals at Celtic Park: Sacred Heart PS celebrates winning the Tower Cup. Photo: courtesy of Francis Mallon
