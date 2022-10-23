News you can trust since 1772
Players and fans of Watty Graham’s Glen, celebrate their SFC final win over Slaughtneil in Celtic Park, on Sunday afternoon. DER2243GS – 018

20 Pictures from Glen's memorable victory over Slaughtneil to claim a second Derry Senior championship title

Glen seen off Slaughtneil to secure their second Derry senior football championship title in succession.

By Kevin McLaughlin
38 minutes ago

Malachy O'Rourke's side secured an impressive 1-12 to 0-07 victory at Celtic Park, in front of over 6,000 supporters.

Glen now face the Tyrone champions in Ulster and they’ll feel they can mount a provincial challenge this year.

1. Glen celebrate SFC final success over Slaughtneil

Young fans of Watty Graham’s, Glen,pictured at the SFC final game against Slaughtneil, in Celtic Park, on Sunday afternoon last. DER2243GS – 017

Photo: George Sweeney



2. Glen celebrate SFC final success over Slaughtneil

Young fans of Watty Graham’s, Glen,pictured at the SFC final game against Slaughtneil, in Celtic Park, on Sunday afternoon last. DER2243GS – 016

Photo: George Sweeney



3. Glen celebrate SFC final success over Slaughtneil

Slaughtneil’s Conor McAllister grapples with Glen’s Conleth McGuickin during the Derry SFC final at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon. DER2243GS - 008

Photo: George Sweeney



4. Glen celebrate SFC final success over Slaughtneil

Young footballers from Slaughtneil and Watty Graham’s, Glen presented the match ball to referee Gavin Hegarty prior to Sunday’s SFC final as part of GAA’s Referee Respect Day, Included in the picture is Derry County Chairman John Keenan and match officials. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 009

Photo: George Sweeney


