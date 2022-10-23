Malachy O'Rourke's side secured an impressive 1-12 to 0-07 victory at Celtic Park, in front of over 6,000 supporters.
Glen now face the Tyrone champions in Ulster and they’ll feel they can mount a provincial challenge this year.
1. Glen celebrate SFC final success over Slaughtneil
Young fans of Watty Graham’s, Glen,pictured at the SFC final game against Slaughtneil, in Celtic Park, on Sunday afternoon last. DER2243GS – 017
Photo: George Sweeney
Young fans of Watty Graham’s, Glen,pictured at the SFC final game against Slaughtneil, in Celtic Park, on Sunday afternoon last. DER2243GS – 016
Photo: George Sweeney
Slaughtneil’s Conor McAllister grapples with Glen’s Conleth McGuickin during the Derry SFC final at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon. DER2243GS - 008
Photo: George Sweeney
Young footballers from Slaughtneil and Watty Graham’s, Glen presented the match ball to referee Gavin Hegarty prior to Sunday’s SFC final as part of GAA’s Referee Respect Day, Included in the picture is Derry County Chairman John Keenan and match officials. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 009
Photo: George Sweeney