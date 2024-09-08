A young fan holds her flag aloft to greet the Derry team. (3108A29)A young fan holds her flag aloft to greet the Derry team. (3108A29)
20 YEARS ON: Derry's Croke Park heartbreak against Kerry in 2004. Recognise anyone?

By Michael Wilson
Published 8th Sep 2024, 22:00 BST
In the years before the split season late August – early September meant the All Ireland Football Championship was down to the nitty gritty and 20 years ago in 2004 that final four included a Derry team facing Kerry.

Mickey Moran’s men had fought their way back from a preliminary round Ulster Championship exit against reigning All Ireland champions Tyrone to defeat Wicklow, Cavan, Wexford, Limerick and Westmeath on a memorable, against the odds run to the semi-final. The Oak Leafers were billed a huge underdogs against a star studded Kingdom line up including names like Cooper, O’Se and O’Sullivan and while the game eventually proved a bridge too far, the Derry fans still lit up Croke Park and, two decades on, we take a look back at a few memorable snaps from the day….

A section of Derrry Fans at Croke Park. (3108A24)

A section of Derrry Fans at Croke Park. (3108A24) Photo: Derry Journal

These young fans take shelter from the rain . (3108A21)

These young fans take shelter from the rain . (3108A21) Photo: Derry Journal

Fans cant hide their dissapointment at the final whistle at Croke park. (3108A37)

Fans cant hide their dissapointment at the final whistle at Croke park. (3108A37) Photo: Derry Journal

Taking shelter at Croke park as the large Derry contingent endured intermittent showers . (3108A22)

Taking shelter at Croke park as the large Derry contingent endured intermittent showers . (3108A22) Photo: Derry Journal

