Mickey Moran’s men had fought their way back from a preliminary round Ulster Championship exit against reigning All Ireland champions Tyrone to defeat Wicklow, Cavan, Wexford, Limerick and Westmeath on a memorable, against the odds run to the semi-final. The Oak Leafers were billed a huge underdogs against a star studded Kingdom line up including names like Cooper, O’Se and O’Sullivan and while the game eventually proved a bridge too far, the Derry fans still lit up Croke Park and, two decades on, we take a look back at a few memorable snaps from the day….