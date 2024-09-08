Mickey Moran’s men had fought their way back from a preliminary round Ulster Championship exit against reigning All Ireland champions Tyrone to defeat Wicklow, Cavan, Wexford, Limerick and Westmeath on a memorable, against the odds run to the semi-final. The Oak Leafers were billed a huge underdogs against a star studded Kingdom line up including names like Cooper, O’Se and O’Sullivan and while the game eventually proved a bridge too far, the Derry fans still lit up Croke Park and, two decades on, we take a look back at a few memorable snaps from the day….
1. A section of Derrry Fans at Croke Park. (3108A24)
A section of Derrry Fans at Croke Park. (3108A24) Photo: Derry Journal
2. These young fans take shelter from the rain . (3108A21)
These young fans take shelter from the rain . (3108A21) Photo: Derry Journal
3. Fans cant hide their dissapointment at the final whistle at Croke park. (3108A37)
Fans cant hide their dissapointment at the final whistle at Croke park. (3108A37) Photo: Derry Journal
4. Taking shelter at Croke park as the large Derry contingent endured intermittent showers . (3108A22)
Taking shelter at Croke park as the large Derry contingent endured intermittent showers . (3108A22) Photo: Derry Journal
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.