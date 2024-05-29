Schools competing in the Tower Cup Boy’s Finals in Celtic Park picture with Derry seniors Cahir McMonagle and Diarmuid Baker and the Division One National League Trophy. Photo: courtesy of Francis MallonSchools competing in the Tower Cup Boy’s Finals in Celtic Park picture with Derry seniors Cahir McMonagle and Diarmuid Baker and the Division One National League Trophy. Photo: courtesy of Francis Mallon
21 PHOTOS: Sacred Heart Primary lift Tower Cup in Celtic Park

By Michael Wilson
Published 29th May 2024, 10:44 BST
Sacred Heart Primary School last week completed a 2024 Tower Cup ‘double’ with victory in the city primary schools’ boys’ competition in Celtic Park.

The Trench Road school had picked up the girls’ silverware the week previous and once again emerged victorious on Friday following a superb day of underage football featuring schools from across the city. Derry senior players Diarmuid Baker and Cahir McMonagle were also on hand with the Division One trophy won recently in Croke Park against Dublin. There was success also for Shield winners, St. Anne’s P.S. and photographer George Sweeney was there to capture the action . . .

Derry Primary Schools Boys Finals at Celtic Park: Sacred Heart PS against Hollybush PS. Photo: George Sweeney

Holy Family Primary School at the Derry Primary Schools Boys Finals. Photo: George Sweeney

Gailscoil Cholmcille v St Anne’s PS at the Derry Primary Schools Boys Finals in Celtic Park: . Photo: George Sweeney

Derry Primary Schools Boys Finals at Celtic Park: Long Tower Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney

