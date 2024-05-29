The Trench Road school had picked up the girls’ silverware the week previous and once again emerged victorious on Friday following a superb day of underage football featuring schools from across the city. Derry senior players Diarmuid Baker and Cahir McMonagle were also on hand with the Division One trophy won recently in Croke Park against Dublin. There was success also for Shield winners, St. Anne’s P.S. and photographer George Sweeney was there to capture the action . . .
1. Derry Primary Schools Boys Finals at Celtic Park: Sacred Heart PS against Hollybush PS. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Derry Primary Schools Boys Finals at Celtic Park: Holy Family Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Derry Primary Schools Boys Finals at Celtic Park: Gailscoil Cholmcille v St Anne’s PS. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Long Tower Primary School at the Derry Primary Schools Boys Finals at Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney
