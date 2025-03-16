Fans in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon for Derry's National football League game against Mayo. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
Fans in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon for Derry's National football League game against Mayo. Photo: George Sweeney

35 PHOTOS: Fans in Celtic Park for Derry versus Mayo

By Michael Wilson
Published 16th Mar 2025, 18:08 BST
It may have been a day to forget for Derry in Celtic Park on Sunday as defeat to Mayo condemned Paddy Tally’s team to Division Two football for next season, but that didn’t stop the Oak Leaf faithful turning out in big numbers!

The Derry fans lit up an otherwise disappointing day which leaves the Oak Leafers now looking ahead to their April 6th Ulster Championship cash against Donegal in Ballybofey. As always, Journal photographer George Sweeney was there to capture the action on and off the pitch, so check out who know from these Celtic Park faces…...

Fans in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon for Derry's National football League game against Mayo. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Fans in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon for Derry's National football League game against Mayo. Photo: George Sweeney

Fans in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon for Derry's National football League game against Mayo. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Fans in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon for Derry's National football League game against Mayo. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Fans in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon for Derry's National football League game against Mayo. Photo: George Sweeney

Fans in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon for Derry's National football League game against Mayo. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Fans in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon for Derry's National football League game against Mayo. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Fans in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon for Derry's National football League game against Mayo. Photo: George Sweeney

Fans in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon for Derry's National football League game against Mayo. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Fans in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon for Derry's National football League game against Mayo. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Fans in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon for Derry's National football League game against Mayo. Photo: George Sweeney

Fans in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon for Derry's National football League game against Mayo. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Celtic ParkDerryDivision Two
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice