40 PHOTOS: Derry fans out in force in Celtic Park. Anyone you know?

By Michael Wilson
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 21:46 BST
Football wise it wasn’t a day many Derry fans will look back on with any great job but that didn’t stop the ‘Oak Leaf Army’ turning out in their thousands for Sunday’s All Ireland clash with Armagh in Celtic Park.

And while things didn’t go the way Mickey Harte and his players wanted on the pitch, there was still plenty of colour and craic off it as close to 10,000 watched all the action at the Lone Moor Road venue. As always, Journal photographer George Sweeney was there to capture the action on and off the pitch so why not have a look and see if you can spot a few familiar faces…..

