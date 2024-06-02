And while things didn’t go the way Mickey Harte and his players wanted on the pitch, there was still plenty of colour and craic off it as close to 10,000 watched all the action at the Lone Moor Road venue. As always, Journal photographer George Sweeney was there to capture the action on and off the pitch so why not have a look and see if you can spot a few familiar faces…..
1. Derry fans at the game against Armagh in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney
Derry fans at the game against Armagh in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Derry fans at the game against Armagh in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney
Derry fans at the game against Armagh in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Derry fans at the game against Armagh in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney
Derry fans at the game against Armagh in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Young fans at Derry’s game against Armagh on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney
Young fans at Derry’s game against Armagh on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney