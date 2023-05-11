Na Magha members welcome the Richie McElligott Cup to Pairc Na Magha after Derry Under 20's All Ireland 'B' success in Croke Park last week.

Goalscorer Keelan Doherty, Ruaidhri McLaughlin, Adam Rankin, Oisin Duddy and Daniel Doherty were all part of the history making panel as the Oak Leafers got the better of Roscommon, earning a first title for Derry hurlers at this grade. Three of the players were able to bring the trophy to Páirc Na Magha so the club could celebrate with its own players, families and coaches.

Ciaran McCarron, the lads’ coach through many age groups, was proudly pictured with the cup, as were the players and their families, including mothers Sinead McLaughlin and Lynda Doherty. Na Magha’s U15 Féile winning camogie team, coached by Ciaran Davidson, Dougie Luffman and Mark Lynch, also celebrated with the Richie McElligot Cup, as go on to represent Derry in Ulster. There were even the classic ‘baby with the cup’ pictures from senior county players Alan Grant, with baby Iarla and Breándán Quigley, with baby Nora and grandad Brendan.

Club Chairperson Eamon Harkin said: “It's brilliant that we can create our own heroes at the club and I'm certain that we'll be looking back at these photos as some of these kids line out alongside our All Ireland winners in years to come.”

Na Magha coach Ciaran McCarron is proudly pictured with the Richie McElligott Cup, three of the Na Magha players from Ryan O'Neill's squad, his brother Mal and their families.

Na Magha founder members Hugh Breslin and Brendan Quigley lined up with the current players under a portrait of the late Sean Mellon, illustrating the growing legacy of that great clubman, coach, hurler and friend.

Na Magha founder members, Hugh Breslin and Brendan Quigley alongside the club's playing members of Derry's All Ireland 'B' success under a portrait of the late, Sean Mellon.

Na Magha’s U15 Féile winning camogie team, coached by Ciaran Davidson, Dougie Luffman and Mark Lynch, celebrate with the Richie McElligot Trophy, as they go on to represent Derry in Ulster.