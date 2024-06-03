Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney not counting Derry out of championship race just yet!

Derry’s Ethan Doherty slips a tackle from Rory Grugan of Armagh. Photo: George Sweeney

​Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney refused to write Derry out of the All Ireland picture despite the Oak Leafers suffering a third championship defeat of 2024 on Sunday in Celtic Park.

Armagh's stunning 11 point win means Mickey Harte's Division One champions must defeat Westmeath in their final group game to secure third spot in Group One behind Armagh and Galway who will meet on the final day to decide top spot and the direct route tom the last eight.

Both counties went into Sunday's game seeking the statement victory that could ignite their championship season and while McGeeney was delighted with his team's performance, he knows well the other side of the coin and wasn't about to dismiss Derry as a force in this year's championship just yet.

"Listen, everybody talks. They (Derry) have lost one or two games and people are giving them a hard time, I've been in that boat myself," explained the Orchard boss.

"We probably punished them but I don't think the narrative was ever really the real story. It can be hard to twist things around. I know that's a third one (defeat), but I wouldn't be writing them off yet anyway."

Armagh have faced plenty of questions themselves over recent seasons after successive penalty shoot-out defeats to Derry and Donegal in the Ulster Final and McGeeney said it can be difficult for players to remain focused with so much scrutiny around the modern game.

"It's about trying to get people to stop listening to the noise. I said the last time, you (the press) can't say there were two evenly matched teams, one was as good as the other, that doesn't sell, and so the noise that they (the players) would hear, whether it's about me or putting on different subs and all that sort of stuff, or you can't do this, you can't do that," he added.

"It's a very personal thing for themselves, to be able to block that out because you hear it at home, you hear it in the street, so to be able to move on and understand, you were there or thereabouts over the last two years, and you have been, but take that as confidence.

"We've seen the way Donegal played in the game after (the Ulster Final); their confidence was very, very high so I think they've done a good job in terms of doing that.