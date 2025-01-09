Ballinderry face Mayo's Crossmolina on Sunday in Croke Park. Photo: George Sweeney

All Ireland Intermediate Football Club Championship Final​

Ballinderry manager Jarlath Bell is hoping his players can cap a remarkable rejuvenation season with All Ireland glory this weekend when the Derry champions take on Mayo's Crossmolina Deel Rovers in Croke Park. (Sunday, 4.30pm).

Twelve months ago The Shamrocks were at a crossroads. The All Ireland senior champions of 2002 hadn't tasted championship glory in Derry since 2013 and they were teetering between the senior and Intermediate ranks. Confirmation of a first season in the second tier for one of Derry GAA's traditional aristocrats prompted much soul searching and probably more than a few home truths behind closed doors.

But champions aren't born, they're made; moulded on the training pitches and in the gyms of January and February, and the Shamrocks' response to their stick or twist precipice has transformed the club to the extent that they are now 60 odd minutes away from a second All Ireland club title and Bell is anxious to see his players cap their remarkable year with the ultimate glory.

"Crossmolina have a very proud tradition and a very proud history too," explains Bell of Ballinderry's opponents who also have a senior title to their credit, won in 2001, just 12 months before the Shamrocks' famous victory.

"The have one Senior Club All-Ireland, like ourselves, and they’d love to add a second. There's no point in saying anything different and so would we. You just have to go out and give it your best shot.

"Our lads have sent us on an amazing journey this year. This time last year we weren't sure whether we were going to be in senior or intermediate. I suppose maybe their heads were down a wee bit.

"If you fast forward 12 months; what a difference 12 months makes. They have gone an unbelievable run and the young lads have got some brilliant exposure to some fantastic contests and tight contests. From that point of view, it's been fantastic. They owe us nothing as a management group. They owe us nothing at all. They owe the supporters nothing. I just hope for themselves they do it.”

The seven day turnaround for both clubs means precious little preparation time for Bell and Davy Harte following last week's impressive victory over Kerry's Austin Stacks and they will be sweating over the fitness of Niall O'Donnell who has been one of the stand-out performers among an exciting crop of young players who have made a huge impression during this championship run.

"Crossmolina are in the same situation as ourselves in terms of the quick turnaround," added Bell, "It's the same for both sides but it doesn't make it any easier.

“Preparations are a bit more difficult. In terms of the opposition, we know what we're up against. If you factor in a couple of wee niggles there, like Niall O’Donnell picked up an injury when he played 30 plus minutes of the game (v Austin Stacks). It wasn't ideal but that would be a worry and a concern. He's been absolutely epic this year for this team. We don't know where that sits at the moment but certainly it doesn't look good. That's just where we're at.

“In terms of the match itself, it'll be the same as any other game. It's the team that goes out and gets the match-ups spot on. It's a team that goes out and makes the least mistakes and the least unforced errors. It's a team that goes out and is most efficient. It's a team that goes out and is more disciplined. It's a team that goes out and has that wee bit of luck.

"If you have none of that, you'll win nothing. Nevertheless, it's a great occasion. It's always important to play the match, not the occasion at the same time,” he added.