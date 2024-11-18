Chrissy McKaigue has announced his retirement from the inter-county scene. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 008

The Derry Co. Board described Chrissy McKaigue as “more than just a player” after the Slaughtneil and Oak Leaf legend announced his retirement from the inter-county scene.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKaigue, who has made 149 appearances for the county, made his Derry debut as a substitute against Monaghan in 2008, going on to be the cornerstone of almost every Oak Leaf defensive unit since.

Aside from a two year spell playing Aussie Rules for the Sydney Swans, McKaigue has been an ever present driving force for the county across a 15 year period and while he will continue to play at club level for Slaughtneil, the Co Board spokesperson said his influence at county level is “far from over.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a former Derry senior captain and an All-Star recipient in 2022, Chrissy leaves a legacy etched in determination, leadership, and excellence,” read a Co. Board statement.

“Throughout his career - 149 senior appearances - Chrissy was more than just a player. His leadership both on and off the pitch guided Derry through some of its most defining moments in recent years, re-establishing the county as a force to be reckoned with in Gaelic football.

“Chrissy's passion for Derry GAA was evident in every match, every tackle, and every rallying cry to his team. His All-Star recognition in 2022 was a fitting testament to his skill, work ethic, and commitment, but his contributions went far beyond individual accolades. Chrissy embodied what it means to play for your county—with pride, loyalty, and unwavering belief.

“While his chapter as a player closes, there is no doubt that Chrissy McKaigue’s impact on Gaelic games in Derry is far from over. His leadership, vision, and dedication ensure he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the sport in the county, inspiring generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you, Chrissy, for your remarkable service to Derry football. You retire as a Derry great, and your influence will continue to shine brightly in the years ahead.”

McKaigue, who is currently Slaughtneil’s full-time Games Promotion Officer, departs the inter-county scene having won two Ulster Senior Football titles, Division 1, 3 and 4 medals and that 2022 All-Star and revealed he had thought long and hard about the decision to step back from the county scene.

"The time is right," McKaigue told RTE Sport, "I have been thinking about if for some time. I spoke to Paddy, echoed my feelings to him early so we both could move forward in our respective future endeavours and I just wanted to have everything straight from the start of the new regime, with no uncertainty and no speculation over the winter.

"It's mid-November and coming out with this decision now with this certainty allows the team and management to move forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Getting my body right, embracing all the aspects of modern training and getting my mind right, it has been hard work over 15 years with Derry. My gut says now is the right time to step aside."

And while the 35 year old may no longer be part of the county set-up as Paddy Tally begins his reign as Derry senior football manager, McKaigue is fully behind the new Oak Leaf boss and is hoping to see the county united again after a difficult end to last season.

"The parting message from me is simple. It is now time for everyone in Derry to reunite under this team and management," said McKaigue of the new Derry boss, " (It’s) time for them to get back behind this team like they were when we won the recent Ulster championships and NFL title.

"I want to see Celtic Park packed for Division 1 games next season and everyone behind the team for the 2025 championship. The supporters have to know the energy and inspiration that we felt when everyone in the county was behind us in those recent seasons – and the boys need to feel that again now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on a glittering career that has seen him represent his county in all four divisions, McKaigue said it was a personal regret that he hadn’t been part of an All Ireland winning Derry team.

"There was huge pride in leading Derry back to Division 1," he added "That was a highlight. Another highlight was one day looking around the dressing room, having fought our way up from the lower divisions and seeing boys who I knew would keep Derry right up at the top of the tree.

"There will be a tinge of regret that we didn’t get to win the ultimate prize in Gaelic football and that’s something that I will have to live with.

"The fact that we didn’t get to the pinnacle of our sport is something that will stay with me, but I temper that by the fact that there are lots of players out there who didn’t win that prize and who didn’t get to the levels that we did. And I had 17 seasons at inter-county level. It was some journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know in my heart of hearts that I didn’t leave many stones unturned in trying to get to the ultimate destination and there is solace in that as well, that you did all you could to try to get there."