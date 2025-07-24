Newly installed Derry manager Ciarán Meenagh.

DERRY GAA has confirmed the appointment of Ciarán Meenagh as Derry Senior manager on a permanent basis for 2026.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meenagh, who has assisted Down the last couple of seasons, is set to be joined by former Derry defender Chrissy McKaigue for the new season.

The former Derry interim manager took over in 2023 and guided Derry to Ulster glory after Rory Gallagher resigned from his position. Meenagh replaces Paddy Tally who was at the helm for this past year having taken over from fellow Tyrone man Mickey Harte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement from Derry GAA on Thursday night confirmed: “Following Thursday night’s meeting of Coiste Chontae Dhoire, Derry GAA is pleased to announce the appointment of Ciarán Meenagh as senior football manager.

“Ciarán Meenagh first joined the Derry senior football management team in late 2018 and served for five seasons as a coach and later as manager – a period that included promotion from Division 4 to Division 1 and back-to-back Ulster Senior Football titles.

“He will lead a management team that includes former Derry captain and All Star footballer Chrissy McKaigue.

"Delegates also ratified the re-appointment of Under 20 football (Damian McErlain), Minor football (Kieran Glackin), Senior hurling (Johnny McGarvey), Under 20 hurling (Ryan O’Neill) and Minor hurling (Danny McGrellis) management teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wish all management teams and their playing panel every success for the 2026 season.”

Derry failed to record a competitive win in 2025, mustering just one point from their seven Division 1 games and will start next season back in the second tier for the first time since 2022.