Ulster U20 Championship, Group B

Derry 3-21, Monaghan 1-10

Derry U20s made it two Ulster Championship Group B wins from two with an emphatic 17 point victory over Monaghan at Owenbeg on Wednesday evening.

Goals from Johnny McGuckian, Fionn McEldowney and substitute James Murray underlined the Oak Leafers' superiority in a hugely impressive display which smothered their Farney visitors from the first whistle. McEldowney and Ruairi Forbes were excellent throughout but it was difficult to pick out a red and white shirt that wasn't!

And it wasn't that Monaghan were poor. In Bobby McCaul and Packie Doogan Burke they had two of the game's best performers, McCaul hitting 1-05 from play before being forced off injured on 47minutes by which point he was his team's only scorer.

But even his heroics were never going to be enough against wave after wave of Derry attack. McGuckian set the tone with a goal only 19 seconds after throw-in as Derry led 1-04 to no score before Monaghan's goal brought temporary respite.

But brief it was for the Farney. That four point gap that McCaul's goal brought the gap back to would be as close as they got all night as McEldowney capped a brilliant individual display by winning a turnover and hitting the net soccer style before James Murray then announced himself off the bench with a lovely third.

The result leaves Derry top of a qualifying group that will be decided by the Oak Leafers' trip to second placed Cavan next Wednesday. The winners will proceed to a home semi-final but with the Breffni men only one point behind Damian McErlain's team, it's still all to play for in the final round of group fixtures.

But Derry will travel in confident mood. And just as the had in the Athletic Grounds against Armagh on matchday 1, the Oak Leafers flew out of the traps once more with another early goal, this time having the ball in the net inside 20 seconds.

Having won the throw-in, Danny McDermott made a great run forward before picking out Ryan McNicholl who in turn fed the run of Johnny McGuckian. Arriving at pace, McGuckian could have taken the easy option of tapping over the bar but that's not in the character of a squad full of All Ireland minor winners. McGuckian duly took aim and smashed a superb finish high into the back of the net.

The dye was cast and Derry continued making hay at an alarming pace, hitting 1-04 without reply in nine minutes through five different scorers. First up Tommy Rogers grabbed the first of his two first half points before Oisin Doherty fisted over and last year's All Ireland winning captain James Sargent made it 1-04.

Derry were cruising with McEldowney and Ruairi Forbes in sparkling form but Monaghan served noticed they were not about to lie down with a goal out of nothing on 10 minutes.

Dougan Burke was a hard running source of almost every Farney break upfield and it was he who drew the foul from which keeper Kian Mullan optimistically lined up a free from fully 70m. It predictably fell short but Bobby McCaul had anticipated it and plucked the ball out of the sky before spinning and shooting into the far corner for 1-04 to 1-0.

Derry barely drew breath, rattling off another three scores through Rogers, Eamon Young and Luke Grant to re-establish the seven point lead.

McCaul was fighting a lone battle up front for the Farney and grabbed a second point but it was only a footnote to Derry's dominance which saw the home side round off the opening half with further scores from Oisin Doherty (2f) and Young to lead 1-10 to 1-01.

Monaghan's second half response was a classy McCaul two pointer inside the opening minute but it barely caused a ripple among the Derry 15 as Doherty and Sargent cancelled it out inside two minutes.

McEldowney then put the game to bed completely, capitalising on a loose pass out to break the ball down before acrobatically volleying home the bouncing ball after Young probably should have won a penalty.

With both teams running their benches, Young teed up Murray to confidently fire home a third as Derry came home with plenty to spare. It remains feet on the floor time for this young Oak Leaf but the signs are extremely positive.

Derry scorers: Johnny McGuckian 1-0, Fionn McEldowney 1-0, James Murray 1-0, Tommy Rogers 0-4, Ruairi Forbes 0-1, Oisin Doherty 0-8 (1tpf, 3f), James Sargent 0-2, Eamon Young 0-2, Luke Grant 0-1, Ger Dillon 0-1, Sean Young 0-1, Jude Bryson 0-1.

Monaghan scorers: Bobby McCaul 1-5 (1tp), Tom Doherty 0-1, Matthew Finn 0-2, Max McGinnity 0-1 (1f), Packie Doogan Burke 0-1.

Derry: Karl Campbell, Rory Small, Conleth McGrogan, Fionn McEldowney, Luke Grant, Patrick McMullan, Ruairi Forbes, Tommy Rogers, Danny McDermott, Eamon Young, James Sargent, Johnny McGuckian, Jude Bryson, Ryan McNicholl, Oisin Doherty. (Subs) James Murray for L Grant, 42mins; Ger Dillon for J McGuckian, 50mins; Sean Young for R McNicholl, 54mins; Odhran Campbell for R Forbes, 54mins; Padraig Haran for R Small, 60mins.

Monaghan: Kian Mulligan, Cathal McCooey, Johnny Lavelle, Tomas Quinn, Packie Doogan Burke, Tiernan Buckley, Mark McCaffrey, Eoghan Farlane, Matthew Carolan, Finlay Foy, Bobby McCaul, Conor Jones, Sean Og McElwain, Sean Callan, Tom Doherty. (Subs) Max Maguire for F Foy, HT; Max MxGinnity for S Og McElwain, HT; Sean O'Connell for C Jones, 40mins; Matthew Finn for B McCaul (inj), 47mins; Andrew Stewart for T Quinn, 50mins.

Referee: James Lewis (Fermanagh)