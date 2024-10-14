Ballymaguigan players surround James McLaughlin of Craigbane. Photo: George Sweeney

​Craigbane manager Kevin Moore admitted his team weren't at their best in a thrilling Derry Junior final against Ballymaguigan, but said he never doubted his players' ability to bring home the Joe Brolly Memorial Cup.

Trailing 1-05 to 0-5 at the break, Moore introduced Lee and Rory Moore and Bliain Gormley for the second half with the experienced trio playing a pivotal as Lee Moore despatched the match defining 57th minute penalty en route to a 1-11 to 1-010 victory. It was edge of your seats stuff with the Craigbane manager paying tribute to his team's never say die attitude.

“I don’t know where to start. We just never got going," admitted Moore, "The boys we brought off the bench – that experience - we know we have a lot more in us.

"We’ve watched Ballymaguigan, we know what they’re like, and they’re always going to be there right to the end. We missed a lot. I thought we should have had another penalty before we eventually got the penalty but we're happy just to get over the line – we’ll celebrate tonight and get back at it.

"We’re not proud that we’re playing Junior football. We think we’re an Intermediate team and our goal was to get into the Intermediate Championship this year and stay in the Intermediate League. And we achieved that after five league games.

"There’s a lot of young lads out there but there’s also old hands that can’t go anywhere yet. Boys are saying we were lucky but we never doubted these boys along the line. These boys don’t know how to lose at this level.

Having secured a second Derry title in three season, Craigbane's attentions now turn to a home Ulster date with Tyrone champions Killeeshil who defeated Aghaloo 2-07 to 0-12 on Sunday.

"We never really panicked; we knew what we are capable of," added Moore, "Just really happy to have won the Championship and to go on and represent Derry now. Hopefully we give a good account of ourselves this time and give Ulster a real good rattle. We’ve achieved everything we set out to achieve and anything else is a bonus.”