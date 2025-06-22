Participants in the Na Piarsaigh Dermot McCrossan Canter the Corrody 5km, held at Corrody Road on Sunday evening last. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
Crowds out in force for Dermot McCrossan Canter on the Corrody & Colour Dash!

By Michael Wilson
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 22:27 BST
Hundreds of athletes of all ages and abilities turned out in force in Top of the Hill on Sunday evening for the annual Dermot McCrossan ‘Canter the Corrody’ 5k and children’s ‘Colour Dash’.

Named in memory of the much loved and much missed Doire Trasna member, the 5k was preceded this year by music and face painting for the younger (and a few not so young) participants prior to the children’s ‘Colour Dash’ which got the evenings off to a fun start at the club grounds on the Corrody Rd.

Then it was down to the main event with Journal photographer George Sweeney there to capture all the colour and craic from a great community event. See who you recognise…..

